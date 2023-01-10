Effective: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO