Community Calendar, January 14-15

Mesquite Motor Mania: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. This annual car extravaganza and competition is expected do draw more than 900 vehicles and thousands of spectators. Info, call 702-643-0000. SUNDAY, JAN. 15. Mesquite Motor Mania: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., CasaBlanca Resort, 950...
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
