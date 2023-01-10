Read full article on original website
Mesquite Local News
From the Mayor: Breaking up the CCSD requires a lot more than failed petition offered
Well, we are into a new year that should prove to be very exciting for Mesquite. A lot of what will take place will, of course, depend on the economy and, hopefully, we won’t see a recession in 2023 as many of the so called experts have predicted. I...
Mesquite Local News
Community Calendar, January 14-15
Mesquite Motor Mania: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. This annual car extravaganza and competition is expected do draw more than 900 vehicles and thousands of spectators. Info, call 702-643-0000. SUNDAY, JAN. 15. Mesquite Motor Mania: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., CasaBlanca Resort, 950...
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
