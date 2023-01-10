ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane’s Gerard Butler and Mike Colter on Getting Punched in the Face and Why They Love That Title: “You Can’t Forget It!”

By Liz Shannon Miller
 5 days ago
A Timeline of Austin Butler’s Weird Fake Elvis Voice

For most cable TV watchers born between a very specific window in the mid-’90s, Austin Butler was first introduced to cultural consciousness as the once-in-a-blue-moon Nickelodeon/Disney Channel actor who dated Vanessa Hudgens. A few years and some made-for-TV movies later, he’s a household name who just won his first Golden Globe for his starring role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Michael Bay Charged With Killing Pigeon on Italian Film Set

Michael Bay is in legal trouble in Italy, where a pigeon — a protected bird in the country — allegedly died on his film set. According to TheWrap, a homing pigeon was killed by a dolly during the filming of the 2019 Netflix film 6 Underground. An unnamed individual took a photo of the incident and reported it to the Italian authorities due to a national law that prohibits harming, capturing, or killing any wild bird.
Dave Season 3 Guest Stars: Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, Killer Mike, and More

The hottest party in music isn’t the Grammys and it isn’t at Diddy’s house, it’s FXX’s comedy Dave. The industry satire from Lil Dicky attracts some of the biggest names in entertainment, and Season 3 will continue that trend with appearances from Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker. “That really is a fraction,” Dave Burd told the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena on Thursday.
Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Rob Lowe sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dog Gone. The new Netflix movie follows a young man and his beloved dog after they are separated on the Appalachian Trail, and the desperate search undertaken by the man his father to find the pup before it’s too late.
Paul T. Goldman Clip Reveals How, Exactly, the Seth Rogen-Produced Docu-Comedy Came to Be: Exclusive

The baffling but fascinating Peacock comedy Paul T. Goldman might not make sense on the surface — how did a seemingly average middle-aged guy find himself telling the story of his life in the context of a streaming TV series? But in the below clip from the upcoming Episode 5, everything starts to make sense, as we hear and see just how Paul T. Goldman managed to get the attention of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner, who would go on to bring Paul T. Goldman the series to the screen.
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream

Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
