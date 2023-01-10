Plane’s Gerard Butler and Mike Colter on Getting Punched in the Face and Why They Love That Title: “You Can’t Forget It!”

Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Tony Hawk and Goldfinger Perform Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Soundtrack Staple “Superman”: Watch
In one of the best trick combos ever pulled, Goldfinger brought out Tony Hawk to perform “Superman,” their standout single that appeared on the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game soundtrack. The skateboarding legend joined the veteran ska band on-stage at their show in Anaheim, California...
Rian Johnson’s Poker Face Reveals Over 30 Guest Stars In New Trailer for Murder Mystery Series: Watch
In Poker Face, Natasha Lyonne‘s Charlie Cole can always tell if someone’s lying, and there are a lot of liars set to appear in the new Peacock mystery series, as showcased by the below teaser trailer. Seriously, just look at this list: Benjamin Bratt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu,...
Nick Kroll Explains How History of the World, Part II Got Incredible Guest Stars Like Danny DeVito and Johnny Knoxville
For those wondering how much a Mel Brooks project the upcoming History of the World, Part II might be, know that executive producer Nick Kroll spent 25 minutes at the Television Critics Association press tour explaining the comedy legend’s deep involvement with the project. “It begins with Mel,” Kroll...
A Timeline of Austin Butler’s Weird Fake Elvis Voice
For most cable TV watchers born between a very specific window in the mid-’90s, Austin Butler was first introduced to cultural consciousness as the once-in-a-blue-moon Nickelodeon/Disney Channel actor who dated Vanessa Hudgens. A few years and some made-for-TV movies later, he’s a household name who just won his first Golden Globe for his starring role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
Christina Hall Opens up About How She Deals With Online Hate Amid Husband Josh's Former Career Reveal
Christina Hall is opening up about dealing with online hate. The Christina in the Country star, 39, is no stranger to criticism, whether it be over her relationships or parenting decisions, but told PEOPLE in a new interview that the harsh words have less effect on her the older she gets.
Michael Bay Charged With Killing Pigeon on Italian Film Set
Michael Bay is in legal trouble in Italy, where a pigeon — a protected bird in the country — allegedly died on his film set. According to TheWrap, a homing pigeon was killed by a dolly during the filming of the 2019 Netflix film 6 Underground. An unnamed individual took a photo of the incident and reported it to the Italian authorities due to a national law that prohibits harming, capturing, or killing any wild bird.
Disturbed’s David Draiman Gets High in Amsterdam, Challenges Justin Bieber to “Smoke Off”
Disturbed frontman and self-admitted stoner David Draiman took to Twitter to proudly declare that he was in Amsterdam. And like any tourist who happens to partake, Draiman got properly baked — or at least high enough to challenge Justin Bieber to a smoke off. The metal singer has been...
Dave Season 3 Guest Stars: Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, Killer Mike, and More
The hottest party in music isn’t the Grammys and it isn’t at Diddy’s house, it’s FXX’s comedy Dave. The industry satire from Lil Dicky attracts some of the biggest names in entertainment, and Season 3 will continue that trend with appearances from Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker. “That really is a fraction,” Dave Burd told the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena on Thursday.
Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Rob Lowe sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dog Gone. The new Netflix movie follows a young man and his beloved dog after they are separated on the Appalachian Trail, and the desperate search undertaken by the man his father to find the pup before it’s too late.
Marisa Abela Stars As Amy Winehouse in First Look at Back to Black Biopic
The Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has shared the first look at actress Marisa Abela’s portrayal of the UK singer. Filming on the project is set to begin on January 16th in London. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy) with a script by Matt Greenhalgh, Back to Black...
Mel Brooks Introduces History of the World, Part II with New Trailer: Watch
Hulu has set the release date for Mel Brooks’ sequel series History of the World, Part II alongside a new teaser trailer. Watch the clip below ahead of the show’s March 6th premiere. At 96 years old, Brooks still has his comedic flair intact. While introducing the teaser...
Song of the Week: Miley Cyrus Can Buy Herself “Flowers,” Thank You Very Much
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Miley Cyrus brings a little disco moment to the beach.
Paul T. Goldman Clip Reveals How, Exactly, the Seth Rogen-Produced Docu-Comedy Came to Be: Exclusive
The baffling but fascinating Peacock comedy Paul T. Goldman might not make sense on the surface — how did a seemingly average middle-aged guy find himself telling the story of his life in the context of a streaming TV series? But in the below clip from the upcoming Episode 5, everything starts to make sense, as we hear and see just how Paul T. Goldman managed to get the attention of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner, who would go on to bring Paul T. Goldman the series to the screen.
Bob Odenkirk Returns to the Small Screen in Teaser for New Series Lucky Hank: Watch
Less than a year after Better Call Saul wrapped up a six-season run, Bob Odenkirk is poised to return to television with Lucky Hank, a new series premiering on AMC in March that just released its first teaser. Watch the clip below. Based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, Lucky...
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream
Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
Jamie xx Is “Finishing Mixing” New Album Featuring The Avalanches
Oh my “Gosh,” Jamie xx is “finishing mixing” his new album, the follow-up to the 2015 electronic classic In Colour. As The xx member told triple j Mornings, the project will feature contributions from The Avalanches. “I’m in ‘finishing mixing’ mode. And I can’t take any...
