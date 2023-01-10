Plane’s Gerard Butler and Mike Colter on Getting Punched in the Face and Why They Love That Title: “You Can’t Forget It!”

The baffling but fascinating Peacock comedy Paul T. Goldman might not make sense on the surface — how did a seemingly average middle-aged guy find himself telling the story of his life in the context of a streaming TV series? But in the below clip from the upcoming Episode 5, everything starts to make sense, as we hear and see just how Paul T. Goldman managed to get the attention of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner, who would go on to bring Paul T. Goldman the series to the screen.

2 DAYS AGO