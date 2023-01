MILWAUKEE — Rolando “Nano” Vargas has been a boxer for as long as he can remember. He started in the living room — with gloves up to his elbows — as his kneeling father taught him how to throw a punch. Now 23, Vargas is in the gym three times a day preparing for the fight he hopes kicks off a breakout year.

