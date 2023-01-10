Read full article on original website
montgomerycountymd.gov
Missing Fifteen-Year-Old from Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD- Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Liz Rivera Guzman, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Guzman was last seen on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:22 p.m., in the 800 block...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Cherry Hill Road Armed Carjacking
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Two Men Charged With Auto Theft Following Pursuit
Gaithersburg, MD - Two Montgomery County men are in custody following a brief pursuit in a stolen car. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Montgomery County Department of Police 4th District patrol officers located a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Equinox parked on Glenallen Ave. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers observed two men...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Will Be Increasing Frequency on 31 Ride On Bus Routes Starting Sunday, Jan. 29
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will increase service on 31 Ride On bus routes starting Sunday, Jan. 29. The increases are part of the adjustments to 44 routes overall to improve efficiency based on ridership. Throughout the year, ridership data and on-time performance are monitored regularly to identify...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Seeking Applicants to Serve on Sports Advisory Committee
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is seeking applicants to fill 17 public and organizational vacancies on the newly established Montgomery County Sports Advisory Committee. The committee, staffed by Montgomery County Recreation, will study sports participation and opportunities in the County, make recommendations to the County Executive and the Montgomery County...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16
The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will have schedule and program changes for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries— Closed Sunday, Jan. 15, and...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Will Honor Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Free Celebration at Strathmore on Monday, Jan. 16
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee will host, “We Are Martin,” a tribute honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a free celebration event at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Music Center at Strathmore.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Grant Program Launched to Assist Business Corridors with ‘Placed-Based Management’ of Economic Development, Tourism and Revitalization Efforts in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Council today announced a new grant program open to County nonprofit organizations for “Placed-Based Management” that will assist with economic development and tourism in business districts and in urban corridors with significant business and retail offerings. County Executive Elrich...
