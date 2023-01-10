ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

LMPD: Woman dies after crashing truck into overpass on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after losing control of her truck and crashing into a trestle supporting an overpass Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on 4th Street at Industry around 10 p.m. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TRIMARC said all lanes are blocked on I-71 North after a car crash Saturday evening. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at mile marker 3.7 approaching I-264 According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the accident was a single-vehicle non-injury collision.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

No one injured in Shively automotive shop fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured from a fire at an automotive shop in Shively on Thursday night. Fire crews from Shively Fire and Rescue, Louisville Fire and Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District responded to a commercial structure fire in the 2600 block of Dixie Highway around 11:30 p.m.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said at least one person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 people in hospital following shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are in the UofL Hospital after a shooting occurred Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Officers responded to Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 9 p.m. on two men that were suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims arrived at Saint...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says several juveniles apprehended after cars stolen on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several juveniles were apprehended after multiple vehicles were stolen, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police found a stolen vehicle near New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police detained a juvenile who fled from the vehicle as it continued to drive away.
LOUISVILLE, KY

