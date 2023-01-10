Entering Sunday night, James was seventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.0 points per game with 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 36.3 minutes. Despite James' historic feats and top-tier play at 38 years of age, the Lakers haven't seen much success on the court this season. Los Angeles recently put together a season-high five-game win streak, but they've since lost two straight ahead of Sunday's contest with Philadelphia.

