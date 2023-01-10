(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO