Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
KMOV
Jefferson County jury convicts Fenton man in DWI crash that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man who was accused of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting...
kfmo.com
Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency
(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
mymoinfo.com
Festus man stabbed in domestic dispute
(Festus) A Festus woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man in a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers responded to the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue shortly before 4pm for a domestic violence situation. My MO Info · KJ011023A. The victim...
mymoinfo.com
Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
suntimesnews.com
Man from Colorado arrested in Ste. Genevieve Co. on a warrant out of Iowa
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Denver, Colorado was picked up in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Dallas County, Iowa. The patrol says 37-year-old David Alvarez Pau is charged with failure to appear on theft and forgery charges. He was being held without bond in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.
Washington Missourian
St. Louis County man sentenced for crimes in Villa Ridge, St. Clair
A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession. Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was...
kttn.com
Missouri man caught with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns, charged with gun crime
A Missouri man caught with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns and suspected narcotics has been charged with a federal gun crime. Courtlend D. Green, 25, of St. Louis, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is in custody and is scheduled to appeal in federal court Tuesday.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
3 teens in custody after Cracker Barrel shooting
Three juvenile boys are in custody after a shooting outside a St. Charles Cracker Barrel led to an intense police search in Maryland Heights.
KFVS12
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
suntimesnews.com
Sheriff Peters says he will not enforce HB 5471
CHESTER – Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters issued a public statement today indicating he and his deputies will not be enforcing certain provisions of the newly passed Protect Illinois Communities Act. The law bans several types of firearms under the catch-all term “assault weapons.” The law allows persons who...
stegenherald.com
Body Sighted In River, But Disappears
Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
Missouri Sheriff’s Office Wants You to Help Them by Getting Drunk
I'm not making this up and this is also not new. Believe it or not, a Missouri sheriff is requesting your assistance by coming down to their office and getting drunk. Oh, and it really will help them. I'll explain. I saw Boing Boing (one of my favorite sites) share...
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
suntimesnews.com
Route 51 in Bollinger, Perry Counties reduced for drainage repairs
SIKESTON—Route 51 in Bollinger and Perry Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route KK to Route 72 near Patton. Weather permitting, work will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan....
In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free
Christopher Dunn has served over 30 years in prison for a murder he vehemently claims he did not commit. He stands not only on his word but on evidence that supports alibi witnesses and the recanted statements of trial witnesses in his case. However, the most substantial support for Dunn’s case may come from the […] The post In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free appeared first on Missouri Independent.
suntimesnews.com
Sr. Ann Francis Gross, ASC
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 for 88-year-old Sr. Ann Frances Gross, ASC who passed away peacefully at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Sr....
suntimesnews.com
River Region students on McKendree University Dean’s or President’s Lists
LEBANON, Ill. — McKendree University has released its Fall 2022 Dean’s and President’s Lists. River Region students making the Dean’s List (Students earning a 3.60 or higher for the fall 2022 semester. Ryan Braun of Red Bud, Ill. Mackenzie Crosley of Red Bud, Ill. Alissa Cunningham...
Comments / 0