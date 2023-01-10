For those who keep up with American Pickers, the show’s ratings plummeted under 1 million viewers for its premiere. Season 24 is up and running now with Mike Wolfe teasing a return from longtime co-star Frank Fritz. The show had been off the air since September but came on back on Wednesday, January 4. In the premiere episode, we saw Mike and his brother Robbie spend time in Nebraska. They were looking for picks in Larry Land ranging from coin-ops to carnival relics.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO