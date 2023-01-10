Read full article on original website
Maine CDC Director Shah set to leave post in March for leadership position with U.S. CDC
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will be leaving his post for a job with the U.S. CDC. Dr. Shah, who became well-known for his regular video briefings to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. CDC in March, making him second-in-command.
Maine shelter takes in two dogs rescued from suspected dog fighting ring
Two dogs taken in by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook are looking for a forever home after being saved from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. According to CBS 13 news, the two dogs named Barney and Saphira are among the 275 dogs rescued...
