Robert
5d ago
this proves these bans aren't just for materials that might be sexualizing kids. seriously, if merely mentioning gay parents is somehow sexualizing children, mentioning heterosexual parents would also be sexualizing children.
Reply(4)
19
Cracked Actor
5d ago
Ban guns not books. 6 year olds shooting teachers and your freaking out about 2 male penquins that will stay together til death?
Reply(3)
23
kristine clark
5d ago
Good for Florida. It's these subtle references to same sex couples, whether real people or penguins, that confuse our children, and try to show them that same sex is normal. It isn't and never will be.
Reply(9)
12
Comments / 133