Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Essence
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
womenworking.com
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Turned Down a John Wayne Epic to Keep Playing Matt Dillon
James Arness took his role on 'Gunsmoke' so seriously that he turned down a part in an Oscar-winning John Wayne movie.
Popculture
Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot
Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
Aftersun's Paul Mescal to star in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel
The 2000 historical action drama won the Academy Award for Best Picture
Popculture
'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star
Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Handed Harrison Ford This Iconic Role Long Before He Joined the Sheridanverse in ‘1923’
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner was the first big name to join the Sheridanverse, paving the way for others like Harrison Ford in ‘1923’ to follow.
Aunjanue Ellis to Star in Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film Adaptation
Academy Award-nominee Aunjanue Ellis has signed on to star in Ava DuVernay’s feature adaptation of “Caste.” The duo reunites following their Emmy-nominated collaboration, Netflix’s “When They See Us.” Filming is underway on the project, which is inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson’s bestseller “Caste: Origins of Our Discontent.” Described in The New York Times as “an instant American classic and almost certainly the keynote nonfiction book of the American century thus far,” the book — and subsequently DuVernay’s film — examines the system of hierarchy that has shaped America. Written and directed by DuVernay, she is also producing alongside frequent collaborator ARRAY...
Kevin Costner's Major Award Wins Over the Years
At long last, Kevin Costner has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone. It's big news for fans of the long-running Paramount drama, and for Costner-heads: The legendary actor, now 67 years old, experienced something of a renaissance when he first stepped out as the tough-as-nails Dutton patriarch in 2018. The smashing success of the series has made Costner a superstar among a new generation of fans, and yet, he's never won for Yellowstone at any of the major awards ceremonies.
Quentin Tarantino Was Inspired by ‘Gunsmoke’ in 1 Perfect ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Scene
Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino included a scene in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' that was inspired by the CBS television Western 'Gunsmoke.'
SHOOT Online
DGA Spot Nominees: Juan Cabral, Kim Gehrig, Craig Gillespie, David Shane, Ivan Zacharias
MJZ topped the production house tally with two directors scoring nominations today (1/10) for the DGA Award recognizing outstanding Directorial Achievement For Commercials in 2022--Juan Cabral and Craig Gillespie. This marks the sixth DGA spot nomination for Gillespie who won the honor in 2006. This is the second career DGA commercialmaking nomination for Cabral who first scored a nod in 2016.
Collider
Eli Roth Directing 'Thanksgiving' Film Based on His 'Grindhouse' Trailer
Eli Roth is known for his horror movies. He is infamously the director of The Green Inferno, a movie that was delayed and banned for its violence in many places. He's got a unique style when it comes to his take on the genre and has had many projects in the works. Most recently, he was working on an adaptation of the game Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramirez, and more. But Roth is passing along the reins for the reshoots to Tim Miller so that he can make way on his next feature-length film: Thanksgiving.
Popculture
'Elvis' Movie Returning to Theaters for Free Screenings
Warner Bros. is giving Elvis a big awards season push by bringing it back to theaters just in time for Elvis Presley's birthday on Jan. 8. The film will play in 10 cities for free that day, all with new introductions from star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann. There will also be a special 2 p.m. screening at Graceland in Memphis.
Collider
Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney to Lead New Rom-Com From 'Easy A' Director
Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell are joining a brand-new R-rated romantic comedy in the works from Sony Pictures, according to Deadline. The project will come together under director Will Gluck (Friends With Benefits), who returns to the genre after directing a string of family flicks such as Peter Rabbit and Annie.
SHOOT Online
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Elvis," "Tár," "The Whale" Among Producers Guild Award Nominees
TV drama series nods go to "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "Ozark," "Severance" and "The White Lotus" The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced nominations in the Motion Pictures and Television categories for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards to be held on Saturday, February 25, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The biggest award of the night, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar each year.
SHOOT Online
Cinema Audio Society Announces 59th CAS Awards Nominations for Outstanding Achievements in Sound Mixing For 2022
--(SPW)-- Today, the Cinema Audio Society announces its nominees in seven categories for the 59th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing 2022. The 59th CAS Awards will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin...
DGA Awards 2023: Steven Spielberg, Daniels Among All-Male Theatrical Feature Nominees
The Directors Guild of America has announced its nominees in the categories of theatrical feature-film and first-time director. Six male directors make up the nominees for theatrical feature film: Todd Field for Tár, Joseph Kosinski for Top Gun: Maverick, Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans.More from The Hollywood ReporterAngela Bassett, Anne Hathaway, Gabriel LaBelle and Jonathan Majors on Their Acting Approaches: "I Felt Like I Had to Receive the Part"Jessica Chastain Donned a Mask as Part of Golden Globes Style to Protect...
