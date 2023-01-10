Read full article on original website
Country’s No. 8 QB says he is ‘most definitely’ interested in Ohio State
One of the country's top 2024 quarterbacks tells Bucknuts he is definitely interested in Ohio State.
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy killed in car accident
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have passed away following a car accident in Athens early Sunday morning. Willock had just completed his redshirt sophomore season as a Bulldog and had participated in the team’s championship celebration in Athens on Saturday. He was 20 years old.
Gators QB signee Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to meet drop/add deadline
Despite the University of Florida's admissions office closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg (CA) quarterback Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to register for classes at the university for the spring semester, according to UF's undergraduate admissions website. Rashada was expected to enroll early as the prize of Florida's 2023...
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Alabama's Darius Miles ruled out for 2022-23 season with injury
Alabama men’s basketball announced junior forward Darius Miles will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, the Crimson Tide announced on Saturday afternoon. Miles sustained the injury during preseason camp and saw limited action in six contests along with ongoing rehab since the original...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to showdown against Maryland
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Saturday afternoon for a few minutes. Below are a few tidbits from our conversation. -- Fran McCaffery says that he has great respect for Kevin and Ralph Willard. McCaffery mentions that he got the chance to coach against both of them several times throughout his coaching career. He says there are traits of Rick Pitano coached teams that show up on Kevin's teams.
Former Center Grove star, Tennessee quarterback transfer Tayven Jackson set to visit Indiana
Former Center Grove High School star four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson will be visiting Indiana this weekend, he tells Peegs.com. A 6-foot-3 freshman from Tennessee, Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. He plans to be at the Indiana-Wisconsin basketball game on Saturday — his brother is IU basketball...
Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference
Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Heupel takes closer look at highly ranked, in-state quarterback target
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was in the Nashville, Tenn., area Friday night to take a closer look at a highly ranked quarterback target.
Did Illini make 'addition by subtraction'?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's comment that Skyy Clark's departure was "addition by subtraction" for Illinois basketball.
What is WVU getting in defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah?
If nothing else, West Virginia football is making the offseason interesting. It looked for a while that the Mountaineers had addressed the defensive line by welcoming former Kentucky and Tennessee State lineman Davoan Hawkins. WVU had him on campus for the official visit weekend for transfers, and Hawkins, whose history with the Mountaineers goes back to his initial recruiting experience coming out of high school, was preferred above others.
Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers
Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 93-84 overtime win over Michigan
Iowa basketball picked up a massive victory on Thursday night in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes took down Michigan, 93-84, in overtime to win its third straight game. The Hawkeyes were down by 10 points with 10:56 in the second half, but continued to chip their way back to secure the victory.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, athletic director Chad Weiberg react to Derek Mason's resignation
STILLWATER, Okla. — Shortly after Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced his resignation on Thursday, head coach Mike Gundy and university athletic director Chad Weiberg both reacted via social media, thanking Mason for his time spent with the Cowboys. "Oklahoma State Football and I appreciate what Derek Mason...
Four-star EDGE Jayhshawn Ross on getting offered by Purdue: 'The Purdue offer was different from the rest'
The new coaching staff at Purdue is working to expand the Boilermakers' recruiting footprint into the greater Kansas City area, a Midwestern recruiting hotbed.As a result,
