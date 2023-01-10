ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Alabama's Darius Miles ruled out for 2022-23 season with injury

Alabama men’s basketball announced junior forward Darius Miles will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, the Crimson Tide announced on Saturday afternoon. Miles sustained the injury during preseason camp and saw limited action in six contests along with ongoing rehab since the original...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
247Sports

Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to showdown against Maryland

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Saturday afternoon for a few minutes. Below are a few tidbits from our conversation. -- Fran McCaffery says that he has great respect for Kevin and Ralph Willard. McCaffery mentions that he got the chance to coach against both of them several times throughout his coaching career. He says there are traits of Rick Pitano coached teams that show up on Kevin's teams.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference

Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

What is WVU getting in defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah?

If nothing else, West Virginia football is making the offseason interesting. It looked for a while that the Mountaineers had addressed the defensive line by welcoming former Kentucky and Tennessee State lineman Davoan Hawkins. WVU had him on campus for the official visit weekend for transfers, and Hawkins, whose history with the Mountaineers goes back to his initial recruiting experience coming out of high school, was preferred above others.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers

Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
