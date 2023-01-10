ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Irish Earn Hard-fought 72-56 Victory Over Syracuse on The Road

No. 7-ranked Notre Dame (14-2, 5-1) and Syracuse were long-time foes dating back to their days in the Big East, with the Irish owning a 37-4 record all-time versus the Orangewomen. Syracuse was riding a three-game winning streak and looking for its first signature win of the season. And, for three periods, they kept the score close and gave themselves a chance to do just that. But Notre Dame outscored the Orange 22-11 in the final quarter to upend Syracuse 72-56 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yahoo Sports

Brothers bring Buxter Hoot’n back home to their native Mishawaka

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print June 14, 2009. The Tribune is republishing it, with additional photos, as background to the DeWald brothers' return to the Midway Tavern in Mishawaka. Type “Buxter Hoot’n” into Google Maps, and you’ll get about 30 hits, although you can’t get there from...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

New school opens in Elkhart this fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Peabody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors. For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby. During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths. “We allow you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMT

Garvin Roberson cause of death released

New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
ELKHART, IN
WTHR

Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash

PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, North US 31 and East CR 50N, Rochester. Driver: Dane R. Paul, 41, Burlington. Paul struck a deer with his vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:22...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for January 13, 2023

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Mario Dennard, Adrian Caston, Katelyn Tromblay, and Dustin Woods. Mario Dennard is wanted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Adrian Caston is wanted for stalking and three counts of intimidation. Katelyn Tromblay is wanted...
MICHIANA, MI
247Sports

247Sports

