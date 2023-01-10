No. 7-ranked Notre Dame (14-2, 5-1) and Syracuse were long-time foes dating back to their days in the Big East, with the Irish owning a 37-4 record all-time versus the Orangewomen. Syracuse was riding a three-game winning streak and looking for its first signature win of the season. And, for three periods, they kept the score close and gave themselves a chance to do just that. But Notre Dame outscored the Orange 22-11 in the final quarter to upend Syracuse 72-56 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO