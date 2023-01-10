Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Related
Irish Earn Hard-fought 72-56 Victory Over Syracuse on The Road
No. 7-ranked Notre Dame (14-2, 5-1) and Syracuse were long-time foes dating back to their days in the Big East, with the Irish owning a 37-4 record all-time versus the Orangewomen. Syracuse was riding a three-game winning streak and looking for its first signature win of the season. And, for three periods, they kept the score close and gave themselves a chance to do just that. But Notre Dame outscored the Orange 22-11 in the final quarter to upend Syracuse 72-56 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
Yahoo Sports
Brothers bring Buxter Hoot’n back home to their native Mishawaka
Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print June 14, 2009. The Tribune is republishing it, with additional photos, as background to the DeWald brothers' return to the Midway Tavern in Mishawaka. Type “Buxter Hoot’n” into Google Maps, and you’ll get about 30 hits, although you can’t get there from...
WANE-TV
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Peabody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
Careful: Snowmelt Leads to ‘Quicksand Like’ Conditions on Lake Michigan Beach
With a mild winter to start January 2023, if you live in the Great Lakes region, you may be tempted to take a walk along the beach. You may need to be careful you don't come upon a section of beach that is essentially quicksand. Check out the conditions at...
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
WNDU
48th Annual ‘Valley RV and Camping Show’ boasts best prices of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Valley RV and Camping Show is at the Century Center this weekend, showcasing brand-new 2022-23 RV models. “There’s an RV here for every type of camping and every price point,” says show director, Matt Rose. According to Rose, 2021 was a record...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors. For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby. During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths. “We allow you...
abc57.com
Behind the Scenes Tour of Oliver Mansion offered by History Museum in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --On Saturday, February 11 at 4:00 p.m., an 1897 Mansion and Electricity is a specialty tour of Oliver Mansion. Conducted by Deputy Executive Director, Kristie Erickson, visitors can learn about the project to upgrade the electricity in the 38-room Copshaholm, on the behind-the-scenes tours. During visits to...
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
WWMT
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over 12 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Terrence Reid, 39, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
abc57.com
Woman accused of leading police on chase through South Bend cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through a cemetery early Thursday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling on the city's northwest side when he saw a vehicle ignore a stop sign...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, North US 31 and East CR 50N, Rochester. Driver: Dane R. Paul, 41, Burlington. Paul struck a deer with his vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:22...
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 13, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Mario Dennard, Adrian Caston, Katelyn Tromblay, and Dustin Woods. Mario Dennard is wanted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Adrian Caston is wanted for stalking and three counts of intimidation. Katelyn Tromblay is wanted...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
247Sports
