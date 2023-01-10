Read full article on original website
Related
Father Enraged for Having to Accommodate 6-Year-Old with Special Needs at Daughter's Birthday
Is it ever okay for a child to not be the ‘center of attention’ at their own birthday party?. Raising a child is already a general handful for most parents, however, it can become a little more challenging to juggle in cases where a child may also live with some level of special needs.
Dad Demanding 8-Year-Old Daughter Return Her Christmas Presents Slammed
A mom has argued on Mumsnet that he daughter should be able to spend her Christmas money on whatever she wants, but her ex-husband disagrees.
Dog Hilariously Dressed as Sheep to Help Mom and Baby Sleep: 'Recommend'
Vine's favorite dog creator has gained viral attention again with an innovative "Sneep Sheep" outfit.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her
They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.
parentingisnteasy.co
Newborn twins incredible bond is captured on camera after birth when they “check-in” on each other
Twins are different from other siblings since they literally grow together from day one of inception. They come into the world together. Once outside the room, they continue developing their beautiful bond, even to the point where one will act just like the other. According to some, this bond will...
A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."
A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."Photo byJonathan Borba/ Pexels. The birth of a child is the happiest moment in a parent's life, but it is not easy for parents to see their child with a different medical condition.
Dad puts 9-year-old daughter on diet, mother says child now emotionally damaged, refuses to eat, and afraid of being fat
A 34-year-old dad posted on Reddit about his current family dynamic being that he and his 9-year-old daughter's mother (32 years old) are no longer together. He explains that he has his little girl on alternate weeks and he started noticing that she was putting on weight.
Upworthy
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday
What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?. Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
The bizarre story of the 19-year-old boy who got engaged to a 76-year-old woman
When a 19-year-old boy Italian boy named Giuseppe D’Anna announced on Tiktok that he would propose to the love of his life, his fans started trolling him. This is because the woman who he claimed was the love of his life was a 76-year-old woman named Milina Gatta. The story of this couple went viral on social media.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0