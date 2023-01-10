ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her

They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Amy Christie

Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Ricky

The bizarre story of the 19-year-old boy who got engaged to a 76-year-old woman

When a 19-year-old boy Italian boy named Giuseppe D’Anna announced on Tiktok that he would propose to the love of his life, his fans started trolling him. This is because the woman who he claimed was the love of his life was a 76-year-old woman named Milina Gatta. The story of this couple went viral on social media.
