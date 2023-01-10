ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

5d ago

weird.. climate change dropped the water level in lake mead.. now climate change is filling the lake back up. man.. thats just crazy how that happens..

Growler Wolf
5d ago

The Hover Dam was the worst thing that could have ever taken place out there, It came with unsustainable promise that will one day fade away. Lake Mead became what it was because NO DAMN PEOPLE LIVED OUT THERE ••• It filled up and they’ve simply sucked it all out already. There was never gonna be enough water in the Colorado river to support it. My God we’ve all paid for California to become the Oasis it might have been, Federal government has been pumping water into California for decades now. We all pay for that.

Martin Eckersley
5d ago

looks Ike Las Vegas could be sitting in the dark in the short future with no electricity or water all those pretty waterfalls will be bone dry

