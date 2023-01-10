College Football Playoff National Champion Futures Odds Released

Photo: Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are already predicted to three-peat hours after winning back-to-back national championships on Monday (January 9) night.

The Bulldogs are currently listed as the favorites to win the College Football Playoff next season, according to Caesars Sportsbook via ESPN .

Georgia is currently listed at +375 odds, ahead of Alabama (+550) and Ohio State (+650), despite losing quarterback Stetson Bennett , who once again put together a stellar performance in his final collegiate game during a 65-7 rout of TCU.

"We still think they're going to be the best team in the best conference. They're going to lose Bennett, but Bama is going to lose [ Bryce ] Young ," Caesars Sportsbook lead college football trader Joey Feazel told ESPN . "Georgia has a light schedule, with only like three relatively tough games."

Bennett finished with 304 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 25 passing, as well as 39 yards and two touchdowns on three rushing attempts.

The redshirt senior scored Georgia's first touchdown on a 21-yard run that capped off a five-play, 57-yard drive during the Bulldogs' first possession of the game.

TCU's only touchdown came on a 2-yard run by quarterback Max Duggan to cut Georgia's lead to 10-7 in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs responded by scoring 55 unanswered points, which included Bennett connecting with Ladd McConkey on a pair of touchdown passes int he first and third quarters, once with Adonai Mitchell in the second quarter and once with Brock Bowers in the third quarter, as well as scoring on a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Georgia finished the 2022 college football regular season with an undefeated record before defeating LSU, 50-30, in the SEC Championship Game and Ohio State, 42-41, in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal.