Newark, NJ

Scandinavian Airlines: Newark – Gothenburg, Sweden. $396 (Basic Economy) / $466 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal
 2 days ago
BoardingArea

Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card Upcoming Changes March 2023 (New 2x Earning Categories + 10% Relationship Bonus)

Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. Doctor of Credit covered the recently announced changes to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Credit Card, but I haven’t seen an update to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card yet. Luckily, I just got this letter in the mail that covers the upcoming changes to business credit card. “Effective March 2023, the Annual Fee on your company account will increase to $70 on your next company account anniversary date, and the annual fee per card will be $25, assessed on the anniversary of each card.” The “company account” used to be $50, so the combined annual fee will increase from $75 to $95 in a few months.
ALASKA STATE
Thrillist

Roundtrip Flights to Puerto Rico Are as Low as $69 Right Now

We have reached the part of winter, particularly in the northern US, where we're quite sick of the cold and have little to break up the monotony of shoveling and 5 pm sunsets. A trip to a warmer locale might be the required medicine. As we've noted, it's a great...
HAWAII STATE
frommers.com

The World's Most On-Time Airlines and Airports in 2022

As it does every year, Cirium, a leading aviation analytics company, has crunched the numbers to come up with its On-Time Performance Review of global airlines. The annual report card is already well-scrutinized by industry insiders, but this time it signifies much more because it can tell consumers a lot about which airlines are healthy enough to function well under the toughest circumstances.
Thrillist

A European Budget Airline Will Fly from a New North American City This Year

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
The Independent

Sunshine Saturday: The best holiday deals to book now

It’s Sunshine Saturday – that time when we (apparently) clamour to bag a brilliant holiday deal. This year, there’s no shortage of fantastic offers: here’s our selection of some of the most wallet-friendly getaways available.Game, set and matchBeachcomber is currently offering a generous £466 discount on a seven-night break to Mauritius, staying at the Shandrani Beachcomber Resort & Spa. It’s a brilliant property for sporty types – there’s a tennis and volleyball court and a wide range of complimentary water sports.From £1,885pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two sharing, for trips departing 14 March 2023 and booked by 31...
Business Insider

Best travel insurance rates for your trip, week of January 10

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of travel insurance has...
The Independent

Heathrow still one-quarter down on pre-pandemic flights during 2022

London Heathrow airport handled only three-quarters of pre-pandemic passenger numbers during 2022 – and has warned that Covid testing could set back further recovery.Britain’s busiest aviation hub handled 61.6 million passengers last year, which was 76 per cent of 2019 levels. The figure for 2022 represented a threefold increase on the previous year, which Heathrow says is “the highest passenger increase of any airport in Europe”.During the coronavirus pandemic, the UK imposed tighter restrictions than any other major European nation.Last week Covid testing was brought back for travellers from mainland China to the UK, the vast majority of whom arrive at...
Gizmodo

How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More

Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
skygofly.com

Air Serbia Expanding to 22 New Destinations in 2023

Air Serbia will add 22 new destinations to its summer schedule in 2023, which include Krakow and Belgrade. On June 4, 2021, the national airline of the country will be taking off for Krakow, adding to its ever-growing list of international destinations. This marks an exciting and new chapter for travelers looking to traverse the skies across Europe. Krakow is an enchanting city located in southern Poland along the Vistula River in the Lesser Poland region.

