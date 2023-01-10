Scandinavian Airlines: Newark – Gothenburg, Sweden. $396 (Basic Economy) / $466 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. Doctor of Credit covered the recently announced changes to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Credit Card, but I haven’t seen an update to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card yet. Luckily, I just got this letter in the mail that covers the upcoming changes to business credit card. “Effective March 2023, the Annual Fee on your company account will increase to $70 on your next company account anniversary date, and the annual fee per card will be $25, assessed on the anniversary of each card.” The “company account” used to be $50, so the combined annual fee will increase from $75 to $95 in a few months.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO