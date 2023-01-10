Scandinavian Airlines: Newark – Gothenburg, Sweden. $396 (Basic Economy) / $466 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
Business Insider
How to earn, redeem, and maximize Alaska Airlines miles — from domestic flights to international first class
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan is one of...
Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card Upcoming Changes March 2023 (New 2x Earning Categories + 10% Relationship Bonus)
Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. Doctor of Credit covered the recently announced changes to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Credit Card, but I haven’t seen an update to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card yet. Luckily, I just got this letter in the mail that covers the upcoming changes to business credit card. “Effective March 2023, the Annual Fee on your company account will increase to $70 on your next company account anniversary date, and the annual fee per card will be $25, assessed on the anniversary of each card.” The “company account” used to be $50, so the combined annual fee will increase from $75 to $95 in a few months.
Thrillist
Roundtrip Flights to Puerto Rico Are as Low as $69 Right Now
We have reached the part of winter, particularly in the northern US, where we're quite sick of the cold and have little to break up the monotony of shoveling and 5 pm sunsets. A trip to a warmer locale might be the required medicine. As we've noted, it's a great...
frommers.com
The World's Most On-Time Airlines and Airports in 2022
As it does every year, Cirium, a leading aviation analytics company, has crunched the numbers to come up with its On-Time Performance Review of global airlines. The annual report card is already well-scrutinized by industry insiders, but this time it signifies much more because it can tell consumers a lot about which airlines are healthy enough to function well under the toughest circumstances.
Thrillist
A European Budget Airline Will Fly from a New North American City This Year
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
The 10 best credit cards for airline and hotel elite status benefits
Having elite status has its perks, and having the right travel credit card can help get you there. These are the best credit cards for airline and hotel elite status benefits.
Airlines expected to offer flight deals, but they'll be short-lived
It's the off-season for the airline industry, which typically means customers will be offered a handful of deals from carriers trying to ramp up demand.
Sunshine Saturday: The best holiday deals to book now
It’s Sunshine Saturday – that time when we (apparently) clamour to bag a brilliant holiday deal. This year, there’s no shortage of fantastic offers: here’s our selection of some of the most wallet-friendly getaways available.Game, set and matchBeachcomber is currently offering a generous £466 discount on a seven-night break to Mauritius, staying at the Shandrani Beachcomber Resort & Spa. It’s a brilliant property for sporty types – there’s a tennis and volleyball court and a wide range of complimentary water sports.From £1,885pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two sharing, for trips departing 14 March 2023 and booked by 31...
Business Insider
Best travel insurance rates for your trip, week of January 10
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of travel insurance has...
Heathrow still one-quarter down on pre-pandemic flights during 2022
London Heathrow airport handled only three-quarters of pre-pandemic passenger numbers during 2022 – and has warned that Covid testing could set back further recovery.Britain’s busiest aviation hub handled 61.6 million passengers last year, which was 76 per cent of 2019 levels. The figure for 2022 represented a threefold increase on the previous year, which Heathrow says is “the highest passenger increase of any airport in Europe”.During the coronavirus pandemic, the UK imposed tighter restrictions than any other major European nation.Last week Covid testing was brought back for travellers from mainland China to the UK, the vast majority of whom arrive at...
Gizmodo
How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More
Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
skygofly.com
Air Serbia Expanding to 22 New Destinations in 2023
Air Serbia will add 22 new destinations to its summer schedule in 2023, which include Krakow and Belgrade. On June 4, 2021, the national airline of the country will be taking off for Krakow, adding to its ever-growing list of international destinations. This marks an exciting and new chapter for travelers looking to traverse the skies across Europe. Krakow is an enchanting city located in southern Poland along the Vistula River in the Lesser Poland region.
Internet in Disbelief As Passenger Shares View From Etihad's 'Window Seat'
Several users on TikTok sympathized with the passenger's predicament, one saying: "I would hyperventilate."
