Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Stoops Predicts When Nick Saban Will Retire
Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be turning 72 years old during the 2023 college football season. So how many more years in the game does Saban have left? In an interview with On3 Sports, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops weighed in on Saban's near-30-year run as a head coach between college ...
A look at Alabama Football's 2023 schedule
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 college football season with a record of 11-2 and a win in the Sugar Bowl. While this may be considered a historical year for some programs, it just doesn’t meet the Alabama standard. This was the second time since the...
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul
The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule
While the Alabama Crimson Tide had some fairly tough road games in 2022, their schedule in 2023 lays at nicely for another run at a championship. Here is the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 football schedule.
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Davis-Robinson was a standout during camp ahead of the 2022 season, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly.
Florida High School Football Recruiting News: 2024 Rising Prospects to Watch
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination
Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Smoke Bouie has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bouie was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school. During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four total tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies. Bouie announced he was entering the transfer portal via Instagram.
LSU increases security after Olivia Dunne fans disrupt gymnastics meet
see also Olivia Dunne asks fans to ‘be respectful’ of gymnastics community after wild scene After influential LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne called out fans’ behavior following an incident last week, the school is now stepping up security around its meets. During the team’s season opener last Friday at the University of Utah, unruly fans carrying signs and cutouts of Dunne chanted for her throughout the meet, despite her not even being in the lineup. The antics disrupted other athletes’ routines. Afterward, video circulated of a large group of males lined up outside the arena chanting “We want her,” and Dunne’s name repeatedly while waiting...
Star college quarterback announces huge return
This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
msn.com
Majority of U.S. backing one NFL team in postseason
When the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in the NFL wild-card round, they'll have more than Western New York on their side. According to a BetOnline.ig map generated by geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags, more states are rooting for the Bills than any other team in the postseason.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Major Transfer
Deion Sanders landed another huge upgrade through the transfer portal. Edge rusher Jordan Dominceck announced his commitment to Colorado early Sunday morning. After four seasons at Georgia Tech, he tallied 7.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles for Arkansas in 2022. Onlookers are ...
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
Local DL Kendal Howard lands an offer he has been waiting on
Over the past few recruiting classes, Virginia Tech has prioritized local hotbed of talent Lord Botetourt High School. On Friday, the Hokies once again extended a scholarship offer to one of Head Coach Jamie Hareless’ pupils, this one landing in the hands of Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kendal Howard.
Comments / 0