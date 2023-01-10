ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
CBS News

Here's how to get your 2023 tax refund early

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Preparing for tax season? The IRS will not start accepting tax returns until the end of January 2023. But if...
Money

Here's When the Tax Filing Season Starts in 2023 (and How to Get Your Refund ASAP)

Breaking news: Tax season is finally almost here. The IRS announced Thursday that it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. In a news release, the agency said it predicts over 168 million individual income tax returns will be filed. It also promised better customer service — namely, thousands of more phone reps and in-person staffers who can help taxpayers with their questions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Detroit Free Press

IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds

Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23. The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed...
GOBankingRates

Can You Deduct Tax Preparation Fees?

As the 2022 tax filing season gets underway, there are some looming questions about tax laws and returns on the horizon. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: 3 Ways Smart People...
CBS News

How to do your taxes in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. It's time to get organized for tax season. Nearly all taxpayers will submit their taxes electronically in 2023. Are you...
CBS News

When are taxes due in 2023?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. New year, new tax season. As we enter 2023, it's important to begin assembling the documents you need to file...
CNET

Best Free Tax Filing Options for 2023

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. It's tax season again, and if you haven't started thinking about your 2022 tax return yet, you should. This year's deadline is Monday, April 18. If you're looking for affordable tax software options, there are several options that let you file your tax return for free.
MONTANA STATE

