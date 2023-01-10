Read full article on original website
CNET
Expecting a Tax Refund in 2023? You Should Know About These 10 Tax Changes
Tax season is quickly approaching -- you can officially file your federal tax returns the last week in January -- and now's a great time to get organized. One way to get started is by brushing up on this year's key tax changes that are likely to impact the size of your tax refund.
AOL Corp
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
CBS News
Here's how to get your 2023 tax refund early
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Preparing for tax season? The IRS will not start accepting tax returns until the end of January 2023. But if...
msn.com
Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $1,400 stimulus checks to most eligible adults and dependents. But it did much more than that. In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that...
IRS announces 2023 tax season start date and deadline
The IRS also announced that taxpayers would have access to more resources and assistance, mainly due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
Get your $1,200 as unemployment benefit: Check the status and eligibility
North Carolina residents are likely to receive money. It always feels good to make money, get a refund from the state, or receive relief payments. Isn't it? The good news is that thousands of North Carolina residents are eligible and the status can be checked online.
Your tax refund may be smaller in 2023. Here's why
There are fewer tax deductions and no stimulus payments in store for taxpayers this year, meaning they could be in store for smaller tax refunds in 2023.
When Are Taxes Due in 2023? Tax Deadlines by Month
Know the tax deadlines that apply to you, so you don't get hit with IRS penalties or miss out on a valuable tax break.
Here's When the Tax Filing Season Starts in 2023 (and How to Get Your Refund ASAP)
Breaking news: Tax season is finally almost here. The IRS announced Thursday that it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. In a news release, the agency said it predicts over 168 million individual income tax returns will be filed. It also promised better customer service — namely, thousands of more phone reps and in-person staffers who can help taxpayers with their questions.
IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds
Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23. The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed...
Can You Deduct Tax Preparation Fees?
As the 2022 tax filing season gets underway, there are some looming questions about tax laws and returns on the horizon. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: 3 Ways Smart People...
IRS says it sent 12 million refunds averaging $1,232 a pop after fixing 2020 tax filings
The IRS said it recently finished correcting tax returns filed for 2020 that included overpayments for unemployment benefits that workers received that year, and that it has issued 12 million tax refunds as a result. The average tax refund is $1,232, with the agency sending a total of $14.8 billion...
How to do your taxes in 2023
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. It's time to get organized for tax season. Nearly all taxpayers will submit their taxes electronically in 2023. Are you...
CBS News
When are taxes due in 2023?
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. New year, new tax season. As we enter 2023, it's important to begin assembling the documents you need to file...
How much will your 2023 tax refund be? It could be smaller this year, IRS says
Taxpayers can submit their returns to the IRS for processing in late January.
Tax filing deadlines 2023: Jan. 23 is the first day you can file your taxes, IRS announces
When will the IRS accept 2022 tax returns? The earliest you can file taxes is Jan 23. April 18 is the deadline to file taxes.
IRS Changes in Play for 2022 Tax Season
In some ways, the pandemic relief party is over for some taxpayers.
CNET
Best Free Tax Filing Options for 2023
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. It's tax season again, and if you haven't started thinking about your 2022 tax return yet, you should. This year's deadline is Monday, April 18. If you're looking for affordable tax software options, there are several options that let you file your tax return for free.
