LSU gymnastics adding extra security for road meets after Olivia Dunne fans cause issue
After raucous fans caused an issue after a meet between LSU and Utah, the Tigers gymnastics team is increasing its security while on the road.
tennisrecruiting.net
NEWS: NCAA Individual Championships Moving to Fall
The lengthy stays at the NCAA Division I Championships for top players on top teams will be over for at least two years. The NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved a two-year pilot program to hold the Division I men's and women's individual tennis championships in the fall of 2024 and 2025.
First Coast Varsity Weekly: Stingray Step Durham returns as Atlantic Coast football coach
Steeped in the lessons of a Hall of Fame trio, Step Durham is coming home. "There's a sense of nostalgia just walking in here, going through this experience at this field," he said during his introduction Tuesday. "It feels great to be back." The first Super 11 selection in Atlantic Coast's gridiron history, Durham...
Olympic Gold Medalist Nastia Liukin Recalls Gymnastics Injury on 'Special Forces'
After retiring from the sport of elite gymnastics in 2012, five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin is once again pushing her body to its limits. But instead of attempting to flip on a four-inch balance beam or swing through the air on the uneven bars, the 33-year-old is competing on Fox's reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
turnerhighnews.com
Powerlifting: Raising the Bar in 2023
Powerlifting is a sport about strength. It consists of competitions also known as meets in which the athlete has three attempts at maximal weight on lifts such as squat, bench press, and deadlift. At Turner practices are broken down into push, pull, and leg days while cardio and abs are worked on every day. The team also works on cleans, bench, and squat. To create more flow the athletes are distributed throughout 4 circuits. Coach Johnson, who is also a THS teacher states “I’m a believer in working the whole body and targeting certain muscles.”. The first meet of the season is on January 7th in McLouth, and the team can’t wait!
