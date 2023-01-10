ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
tennisrecruiting.net

NEWS: NCAA Individual Championships Moving to Fall

The lengthy stays at the NCAA Division I Championships for top players on top teams will be over for at least two years. The NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved a two-year pilot program to hold the Division I men's and women's individual tennis championships in the fall of 2024 and 2025.
INDIANA STATE
Distractify

Olympic Gold Medalist Nastia Liukin Recalls Gymnastics Injury on 'Special Forces'

After retiring from the sport of elite gymnastics in 2012, five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin is once again pushing her body to its limits. But instead of attempting to flip on a four-inch balance beam or swing through the air on the uneven bars, the 33-year-old is competing on Fox's reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
turnerhighnews.com

Powerlifting: Raising the Bar in 2023

Powerlifting is a sport about strength. It consists of competitions also known as meets in which the athlete has three attempts at maximal weight on lifts such as squat, bench press, and deadlift. At Turner practices are broken down into push, pull, and leg days while cardio and abs are worked on every day. The team also works on cleans, bench, and squat. To create more flow the athletes are distributed throughout 4 circuits. Coach Johnson, who is also a THS teacher states “I’m a believer in working the whole body and targeting certain muscles.”. The first meet of the season is on January 7th in McLouth, and the team can’t wait!

Comments / 0

Community Policy