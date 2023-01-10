Read full article on original website
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and will be facing gun-related charges. Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father. Updated: 5 hours ago. The father was arrested and charged...
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
Woman inside mobile home during EF-1 tornado at Jay Landings recalls scary situation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “I heard the wind change and I knew it must be the tornado.” Erin Papst’s instincts were right. She and her daughter were stuck inside her mobile home when an EF-1 tornado tore through Jay Landings Thursday morning. It was enough to turn...
Investigation underway after shooting on Newson Road, 1 taken to hospital
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers are investigating after a shooting call in the 3900 block of Newson Road.
1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal stabbing in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is dead following an alleged stabbing on Thursday on County Road 5. According to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call involving a father and son at a home on County Road 5 after 8 p.m. on Jan. 12. The caller claimed the son was armed with a knife.
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
Limestone County man dies after tree falls on him
Limestone County authorities confirmed a man was killed after a tree fell on him Wednesday morning.
30-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Blount County
A Blountsville man was killed in single-vehicle crash in Blount County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Robert F. Wray. He was 30. The wreck happened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Joy Road near Bama Lane, about two miles south of Blountsville, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. Wray...
Limestone County 15-year-old found safe early Saturday morning
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's office reported that Leilan Auwae was found safe early Saturday morning. No further details are available at this time. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff's office...
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
Tornado damage cleanup begins at Alabama boat and RV park
Jay Landings in Decatur was hit during Thursday's storms. Only 1 person had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies
A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong wind and quick storms decimated properties on County Road 177 in Moulton. Local farmer Larry Louallen said it was something he had never seen before. “It was like a big wind,” Louallen said. “The temperature just dropped drastically. Then the wind just picked up. Couldn’t...
Three juveniles arrested in Huntsville event center shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it has arrested three juveniles in connection with the deadly shooting at Legacy Events last week.
3 additional arrests in deadly birthday party shooting at event center in Huntsville
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says investigators arrested three 16-year-olds in addition to the two adults who are already in custody following a deadly shooting in Huntsville. It happened at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East near Ryland Pike on January 7, 2023. A 21st birthday party was being held...
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
Lauderdale County man charged with murdering his father
A Lauderdale County man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his father in the neck. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 3,000 block of County Road 5 about 8:20 p.m. and found Donald Edward Goode, 66, dead on the living room floor. He was suffering from...
HPD: Newson Road Shooting now a homicide investigation
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the victim of the shooting on Newson Road Friday night has passed away.
