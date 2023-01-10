Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man suspected of arson arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 27-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he burned an abandoned house. Kelton Boyce was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for arson, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. According to the initial incident report, officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to...
MPD: Officers stop thieves from stealing cars at Oak Court Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a group looking to steal cars was arrested after they were caught canvassing the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Thursday. MPD said officers turned on their blue lights and sirens after they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra “prowling” on vehicles on the lot. They said one person jumped out […]
Kait 8
Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle. Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters. A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at...
Kait 8
Woman found dead inside burned vehicle in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burned vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police. WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue. West Memphis Fire Department...
Suspects use sledgehammer to break into liquor store, steal $4K of alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Glass shards fell onto the sidewalk after a sledgehammer was used to break into a liquor store. On Jan. 11, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor Store on Sycamore View. Surveillance footage captured four people exiting a gray/silver Infiniti,...
Kait 8
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson Avenue in front of the University Market. Medics and JPD are on the scene, but the pedestrian’s condition is currently unknown. JPD will be directing traffic and ask that you do avoid the area if possible.
Kait 8
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – 2022 was a busy year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several categories, including total incidents compared to 2021, and the total number of incident runs per year since 2018. In 2022,...
neareport.com
126 years in prison for woman who murdered 8-year-old
MARION, Ark. – A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 8-year old this week. Michael Snell – Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney – and Sonia E. Fonticiella – Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery. A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of first–degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of 8-year old Ja’Maiyah Hall.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
One dead, one injured in Cordova complex shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
Woman’s Infiniti stolen from her driveway in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video footage captured four suspects stealing a woman’s Infiniti out of her driveway on Saturday. According to MPD, on January 13, 2022, at 5:10 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft in the 8900 block of Lindstrom Lane. Officers were told that four suspects driving a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a […]
Kait 8
Second shooting suspect in custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A second man suspected in a December shooting at a Jonesboro convenience store is in police custody. A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in connection with a Sunday, Dec. 11 shooting at the Exxon on South Caraway Road.
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
Kait 8
County continues to see out-of-season thefts
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office expected the number of petty crimes to fall. However, two weeks into 2023, the numbers are still high. Region 8 News has been tracking a string of break-ins in Jonesboro, where over 30...
Kait 8
Convicted drug dealer found guilty of new sales
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A 40-year-old Kennett man previously convicted of selling meth was found guilty after records of new sales were discovered. According to Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, Dewayne Anthony Cross was convicted on Thursday, Jan. 12 by a Dunklin County jury of distributing a controlled substance near a protected location on two different occasions.
Kait 8
Jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Independence County jailer is accused of providing drugs and tobacco to inmates in exchange for fast food burgers. Austin J. Taylor, 21, of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. According to court documents, Sheriff...
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
