JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson Avenue in front of the University Market. Medics and JPD are on the scene, but the pedestrian’s condition is currently unknown. JPD will be directing traffic and ask that you do avoid the area if possible.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO