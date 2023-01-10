Read full article on original website
The National Tease LP9 With Two Song Snippets Plus Phoebe, Taylor, Sufjan Name-Drops
The National were workshopping new songs on the road last year, and they released the Bon Iver collab “Weird Goodbyes” in August. Now it seems like they’re ready to start rolling out their first album since 2019’s I Am Easy To Find. Today the band shared a link to a protected “LP9” page on their website, accessible with the password EVIL FOREBODINGS. It links to a video containing brief snippets of two new songs: one piano ballad and one uptempo track that reminds me of Radiohead’s “Idioteque” with more of a rock edge.
Kele – “True Love Knows No Death”
In March, Kele (of Bloc Party) will release his sixth studio album, The Flames, Pt. 2. Back in November, Kele shared the album’s lead single, “Vandal,” and today he’s back with “True Love Knows No Death.”. “A love letter to the people you’ve never noticed...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
Change Is In Store for the Next Season of “Jeopardy!”
It’s been a time of change for the beloved game show Jeopardy!, with new hosts being one of the biggest indications of the show’s evolution over time. That’s not the only way the show is changing things up, however. It’s now in its 39th season, which will conclude later this year. And when it comes time for its 40th year on the air, things will be a little bit different than they were before.
Stream BabyTron’s Hugely Satisfying New Album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament
Detroit rap cult hero BabyTron possesses the eerie ability to talk wild and densely referential scammer shit while sounding perfectly bored, and he works fast. The Artist To Watch released his project Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament a couple of months ago, and it was one of our favorite albums of last year. Today, BabyTron has followed that one with its second half. Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is just as compulsively listenable as its predecessor.
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Her Old Friends”
Toronto R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR, the OVO affiliate and songwriter extraordinaire, trickled out a tiny bit of new music in 2022, including “No Fuss” and the Diddy collab “Sex In The Porsche.” Today he’s back with a new single called “Her Old Friends.” A slow jam produced by OG Parker and G Ry, the song finds Party riding the line between old-school R&B smoothness and the blunt sing-song of rappers like Young Thug. Hear it below.
John Fogerty Gains Control Over Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Catalog After 50 Years
The beloved classic rock institution Creedence Clearwater Revival was only around for a few years, but in those few years, the band was busy. Between 1968 and 1972, CCR knocked out seven albums and added a whole pile of songs to the rock canon: “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?,” “Proud Mary,” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” “Run Through The Jungle,” “Born On The Bayou.” After the band’s bitter 1972 breakup, former frontman John Fogerty was locked in a decades-long legal battle with his former label boss, and he hasn’t had control over hugely valuable CCR catalog. But now, just over 50 years after the band’s breakup, Fogerty has now gained control of the Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights.
Fort Romeau – “Be With U”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who performs as Fort Romeau, released an album Beings Of Light in February of last year. Since then, Greene has shared a standalone single, last September’s “Hold Up,” and now it appears he’s back with another long jam via his newly minted Romantic Gestures label. Running at about nine minutes, “Be With U” is a steady, pumping tech house cut with gently blossoming synth effects. Listen to “Be With U” below.
Paramore – “C’est Comme Ça”
Paramore are a month away from releasing their first new album in six years, This Is Why. So far, they’ve shared the album’s title track — which landed on our best songs of the week list — and the topical “The News.” Today, they’re back with another single, “C’est Comme Ça,” which boasts some punchy chorus and a drawling spoken word part.
Reese Witherspoon & Kacey Musgraves Will Search For New Country Music Talent In Apple TV+ Competition Series
My Kind Of Country is a new talent-search TV show coming to Apple TV+ this spring. Premiering March 24, the show is about scouring the globe for new country stars, with scouts including Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck and appearances from Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, who are also executive producers on the series.
Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Anti-Hero” For The First Time At The 1975 Concert
On the heels of Midnights selling more vinyl in a year than any other LP in the modern era, Taylor Swift unexpectedly crashed a 1975 show in London at the 02 Arena on Thursday (January 12). Walking out in a sparkling dress, Swift covered the 1975’s “The City” (from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut) on acoustic guitar and did a live debut of Midnights hit single “Anti-Hero.”
Watch Billy Joel Pay Tribute To Jeff Beck With Two Covers At MSG
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck on Friday night at his monthly Madison Square Garden show in New York. Joel performed two songs: “People Get Ready,” originally penned by Curtis Mayfield and recorded by Beck and Rod Stewart for Beck’s 1985 album Flash, and “Going Down,” a song written by Don Nix that the Jeff Beck Group covered on their 1972 self-titled third album. Joel and his band launched into “Going Down” after playing his classic “You May Be Right.” “We should have rehearsed this today,” you can hear Joel say.
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Yukihiro Takahashi Dead At 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, best known as the influential drummer and vocalist for electronic act Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died. He was 70. Born in Tokyo in 1952, Takahashi got his start as a drummer for the Japanese rock band Sadistic Mika Band in the early 1970s. After disbanding, some of the members went on to form the Sadistics. In 1977, Takahashi recorded his first solo album, Saravah. In 1978, Takahashi teamed up with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono to form the Yellow Magic Orchestra.
