Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Flight Deal
United: Miami / Fort Lauderdale – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. $721. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
Miami ranks among the Worst Cities in the World for traffic congestion
A new study by transportation data and analytics company INRIX found that Miami is one of the worst cities in the world for traffic congestion.
Miami New Times
Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Meet Miami’s new inn-sanely sexy hotel-branded condos
While hotel-branded condo projects, some of which lack a hospitality component altogether, are nothing new in label-crazed Miami (see: the uber-luxe lakeside Ritz-Carlton Residences on Miami Beach or the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which broke ground downtown in October). But now, a new crop of such towers have seasoned hotel-heads checking...
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
tourcounsel.com
Lincoln Road Mall | Miami Beach, Florida
Although it is not a mall as such, Lincoln Road Mall is a great place to go shopping in Miami, very close to the beach. It is a beautiful street completely pedestrian where you can find several international brands. These include renowned fashion brands such as AllSaints, John Varvatos, H&M, Scotch & Soda and Anthropologie. There are also department stores like Macy's and discount stores like Marshalls and Ross for real bargains on clothing.
miamitimesonline.com
Pierre Frantz Charles to fill vacated Desulme seat while North Miami city manager resigns
The North Miami City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pierre Frantz Charles to the District 4 seat recently vacated by Mayor Alix Desulme. Frantz Charles is a Haitian-born math teacher at Miami Central Senior High School of 14 years and a member of the city’s Citizens Investigative Board. He was one of 10 candidates that applied to the position.
Sushi By Scratch Opens In Miami
Michelin-Starred Sushi Concept Moves Into Permanent New Space
miamitimesonline.com
King defies Carollo in marathon standoff
Despite a relentless barrage from two of her colleagues over the weekend, Miami City Commission Chairwoman Christine King didn’t back down from her stance that District 2 voters should choose their next representative in a special election. In a gutsy display, King withstood incessant lobbying from Commissioners Joe Carollo...
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
WSVN-TV
Opening statements begin in trial between rapper Flo Rida and drink company Celsius
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Flo Rida and a major drink company are in a deal dispute that has gone to court. Opening statements went underway, Wednesday. Tramar Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, was in court as his attorneys made their opening statements. The Miami rapper...
calleochonews.com
The new Vice President of Miami-Dade Anthony Rodriguez; who he is and what he will prioritize
Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.
floridapolitics.com
Wayne Messam facing a challenge for his third term as Miramar Mayor
Wayne Messam cruised through his last re-election with 86% of the vote. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has a challenger to get by if he’s going to win a third term as Mayor on the city’s Election Day, March 14. Rudy Theophin, who works in financial services with OneBox...
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
