Miami, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
MIAMI, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Meet Miami’s new inn-sanely sexy hotel-branded condos

While hotel-branded condo projects, some of which lack a hospitality component altogether, are nothing new in label-crazed Miami (see: the uber-luxe lakeside Ritz-Carlton Residences on Miami Beach or the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which broke ground downtown in October). But now, a new crop of such towers have seasoned hotel-heads checking...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems

She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Lincoln Road Mall | Miami Beach, Florida

Although it is not a mall as such, Lincoln Road Mall is a great place to go shopping in Miami, very close to the beach. It is a beautiful street completely pedestrian where you can find several international brands. These include renowned fashion brands such as AllSaints, John Varvatos, H&M, Scotch & Soda and Anthropologie. There are also department stores like Macy's and discount stores like Marshalls and Ross for real bargains on clothing.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Pierre Frantz Charles to fill vacated Desulme seat while North Miami city manager resigns

The North Miami City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pierre Frantz Charles to the District 4 seat recently vacated by Mayor Alix Desulme. Frantz Charles is a Haitian-born math teacher at Miami Central Senior High School of 14 years and a member of the city’s Citizens Investigative Board. He was one of 10 candidates that applied to the position.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

King defies Carollo in marathon standoff

Despite a relentless barrage from two of her colleagues over the weekend, Miami City Commission Chairwoman Christine King didn’t back down from her stance that District 2 voters should choose their next representative in a special election. In a gutsy display, King withstood incessant lobbying from Commissioners Joe Carollo...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
calleochonews.com

The new Vice President of Miami-Dade Anthony Rodriguez; who he is and what he will prioritize

Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street

MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
MIAMI, FL

