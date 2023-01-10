ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

San Diego Channel

LIVE BLOG: New Mexico defeats San Diego State, 76-67

The problems that plagued the Aztecs in the first half were persistent through the second: Poor foul shooting and turnovers. The most costly turnover of the game, however, came in the form of Nathan Mensah's technical foul. It ended up being his fifth and final of the contest, since he was assessed it after his fourth foul around the eight-minute mark of the second half.
SAN DIEGO, CA
golobos.com

Lobos Post 76-67 Road Win at No. 23 San Diego State

SAN DIEGO – The New Mexico men’s basketball team recorded its first ranked victory of the season with a 76-67 win at No. 23 San Diego State on Saturday night at Viejas Arena. The Lobos (16-2, 3-2 MW) led almost the entire game to hand the Aztecs (13-4, 4-1 MW) their first conference loss of the season and snap their 16-game home win streak.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRQE News 13

Lobos take down #23 San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is the first ranked win on the road for UNM in a decade. The Lobos went to San Diego State and picked up a 76-67 win over the No. 23 Aztecs on Saturday. The Lobos led for a majority of the game thanks to stellar guard play, as Jaelen House (29) and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Augmon Records First Double-Double as Lobos Fall at UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Aniyah Augmon led the Lobos with a career-high 18 points and recorded her first career double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds, tying her career high, as New Mexico fell 79-63 to UNLV Saturday night. Augmon went 3-3 from three-point range with her three three-pointers also a career...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM to Face UNLV on FS1 Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For the second time this season, the Lobos will appear on national TV when they take on UNLV Saturday evening on FS1. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT. UNM enters the game 10-7 on the season, 2-2 in the MW after coming off...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Milers compete Saturday in Seattle

SEATTLE – Set for its first competition after the holiday break, New Mexico’s women’s track and field team will compete on Saturday at the University of Washington Indoor Preview in Seattle. The Lobos are sending six women to compete in the mile, which is scheduled for 10:50...
SEATTLE, WA
golobos.com

New Mexico Visits No. 23 San Diego State Saturday Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team plays its first ranked opponent of the season with a visit to No. 23 San Diego State on Saturday night. Game time at Viejas Arena is 7 p.m. MT (6 p.m. PT) and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network.
SAN DIEGO, CA
golobos.com

Parsons, Dishon notch PRs in Seattle

SEATTLE – Highlighting the New Mexico women’s track team’s performance on Saturday at the UW Indoor Preview, Stefanie Parsons and Samree Dishon posted personal bests at Dempsey Indoor. Parsons cruised to a time of 4:36.19 minutes in the mile, placing fifth among a field of 54 runners....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho

Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan

See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-attorney-general-in-favor-of-student-debt-relief-plan/. New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-attorney-general-in-favor-of-student-debt-relief-plan/. Albuquerque school fair happening soon. Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Story on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox10phoenix.com

‘Trail of blood’ leads New Mexico officers to Bengal tiger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers responding to a shooting said a "trail of blood" led them to find a tiger cub inside a residence. Albuquerque Police said officers were alerted about a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the southeastern portion of the city. They found someone shot in the leg outside a business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
multihousingnews.com

Albuquerque Project Gets $52M Construction Loan

Link Senior Development is behind the 144-unit community. Link Senior Development LLC has secured $51.8 million in financing for the construction of Ativo of Albuquerque, a 144-unit senior living community in Albuquerque, N.M. A JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team led by Director Alanna Ellis arranged the financing. Ativo of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

