Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Debt ceiling vote could save America if House Republicans are willing to stand up to Democrats
Debt ceiling vote could save America if House Republicans will stand up to Democrats, especially after US government took in nearly $5 trillion in 2022.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
"This is corruption": Joe Manchin chief of staff now chief lobbyist for Big Oil
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The top aide of Sen. Joe Manchin,...
Top House Republican revives BLM protests-era legislation to support qualified immunity
Banks' bill, the Qualified Immunity Act, would codify existing Supreme Court precedent that shields police officers from civil lawsuits 'from the same criminals they put behind bars,' he said.
Missouri is all for the right to bear arms – but the right to bare arms is up for debate
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. The right to bear arms is sacred in Missouri: the state has some of the weakest gun laws in the US. The right to bare arms, however? Well that’s a little more complicated. On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives decided to spend its time debating what sort of clothes female legislators should wear in the chamber. Did they also review the current dress code for male legislators? No, of course not. After some deliberation on this important issue, the lawmakers decided that women were allowed to wear cardigans and jackets but must conceal their arms. Can’t have ladies flashing a naughty bit of elbow when men are trying to get important stuff done!
msn.com
The Biden administration just made it easier for Trump to keep a key promise on prescription drugs if he wins in 2024
Former President Donald Trump could achieve his long-sought promise to let the government lower prescription drug prices if he wins the White House in 2024. He wouldn't even need the support of a Republican majority in Congress to do it. Under the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden signed into...
msn.com
George Soros pumps more cash into nonprofit group that may have violated federal law
Left-wing billionaire George Soros steered hundreds of thousands of dollars more to an open borders nonprofit group in 2021 that may have violated federal law, records show. Alianza Americas, which is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over him flying illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, was the subject of a watchdog complaint in October for allegedly failing to disclose lobbying. Soros's Open Society Foundations network, which between 2016 and 2020 gave Alianza roughly $1.4 million, handed the organization another $350,000 in 2021, according to 2021 tax forms.
It's not just Trump: A sobering new report chronicles the extensive GOP war on democracy
In the days after the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, there was widespread hope across Beltway media that the violence of that day would cool the Donald Trump-fueled Republican hostility towards democracy. Not only had the insurrection itself failed but so had all the other efforts Trump had made to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump and his allies had made over 200 overtures to state officials to throw out the results of the election, according to the final report of the House-appointed January 6 committee. Trump filed 62 lawsuits in an effort to have the results evacuated, only to see the effort totally fail. A strong majority of Americans are repulsed by Trump's attacks on democracy. Four out of five Americans believe Trump acted "unethically or illegally" in trying to steal the 2020 election and nearly 70% say January 6 was a crisis point for the U.S. Under the circumstances, it was reasonable to expect the GOP to back down from these unpopular anti-democratic activities.
Bipartisan duo reintroduces bill banning members of Congress, family from trading individual stocks
A bipartisan pair of House lawmakers have reintroduced a bill to ban members of Congress and some of their family from trading individual stocks while they are in office. Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas) dropped the Trust in Congress Act on Thursday, marking the third time that the unlikely duo has introduced…
After Biden border visit, senators from both parties witness migrant crisis first-hand
Lawmakers from both parties traveled to the southern border in the wake of President Biden's visit, and as the migrant crisis continues to rage in Texas and Arizona.
Crenshaw, Waltz introduce joint resolution to give Biden military authority to combat cartels
Two Republican House lawmakers introduced a joint resolution to give President Biden the military authority to go after cartels destabilizing the western hemisphere.
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Border Patrol chief testimony: Biden policies led to increased illegal crossings
(The Center Square) – “More damaging evidence” of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies have been uncovered in a trial that began Monday in a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration by Florida, state Attorney General Ashley Moody said Thursday. “Florida is the first state to take...
'This is not sustainable:' House committee hears grim news on energy front
(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers picked up the gavel for the first time Wednesday as chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She led a roundtable discussion about what needs to change with the nation's energy policy to lower high fuel and food costs.
abovethelaw.com
Steve Bannon Develops Convenient Allergy To His Counsel, Delaying Trial In Border Wall Scam
Two things can be true at the same time: Steve Bannon’s lawyers can legitimately despise him and want off his case. And Bannon can be manipulating the court to delay his trial. Steve Bannon is large, he contains multitudes. Plus a whole bunch of shirts. This morning, Bannon appeared...
