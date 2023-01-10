ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 124

Truth Over Lies
5d ago

She didn't learn any lessons from Trump and all the times he got cited for copyright infringement. 🤣 Republicans never learn, they just keep on doing the same things expecting a different result.

Reply(7)
71
Sadie
4d ago

She doesn't care if she infringes on others, it's all about her. I'd say a good lawsuit might change that, but she will just have her ignorant supporters chip in and pay for that.

Reply(2)
19
John Aldridge
4d ago

I can't believe she was re-elected by Georgia. What a continual embarrassment and waste of taxpayers' money

Reply
28
Related
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Threatens Marjorie Taylor Greene With Legal Action Over 'Still D.R.E.' Tweet

Dr. Dre has served Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green with a formal request to stop using his music to avoid facing further legal action. According to TMZ, Dre’s attorney Howard E. King sent the formal cease and desist letter on Monday (January 9), giving her two business days to remove all unauthorized use of the song “Still D.R.E.” from her social media accounts.
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy