The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a cultural institution that goes back decades, has just announced the lineup of its 2023 festival, and it’s sort of overwhelming. The festival stretches over two weekends this spring — 4/28-30 and 5/4-7 — and an absolutely baffling array of big-name artists will play over those two weekends. The first festival has Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, and the team of Robert Plant and Allison Krauss as headliners. For the second weekend, the four-day lineup features Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers, Santana, and Dead & Co., the Grateful Dead/John Mayer group that’s currently in the midst of a farewell tour.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO