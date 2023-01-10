Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 Lineup Has Dead & Co., Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, & Tons Of Legends
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a cultural institution that goes back decades, has just announced the lineup of its 2023 festival, and it’s sort of overwhelming. The festival stretches over two weekends this spring — 4/28-30 and 5/4-7 — and an absolutely baffling array of big-name artists will play over those two weekends. The first festival has Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, and the team of Robert Plant and Allison Krauss as headliners. For the second weekend, the four-day lineup features Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers, Santana, and Dead & Co., the Grateful Dead/John Mayer group that’s currently in the midst of a farewell tour.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Reese Witherspoon & Kacey Musgraves Will Search For New Country Music Talent In Apple TV+ Competition Series
My Kind Of Country is a new talent-search TV show coming to Apple TV+ this spring. Premiering March 24, the show is about scouring the globe for new country stars, with scouts including Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck and appearances from Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, who are also executive producers on the series.
Stereogum
Fort Romeau – “Be With U”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who performs as Fort Romeau, released an album Beings Of Light in February of last year. Since then, Greene has shared a standalone single, last September’s “Hold Up,” and now it appears he’s back with another long jam via his newly minted Romantic Gestures label. Running at about nine minutes, “Be With U” is a steady, pumping tech house cut with gently blossoming synth effects. Listen to “Be With U” below.
Stereogum
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Her Old Friends”
Toronto R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR, the OVO affiliate and songwriter extraordinaire, trickled out a tiny bit of new music in 2022, including “No Fuss” and the Diddy collab “Sex In The Porsche.” Today he’s back with a new single called “Her Old Friends.” A slow jam produced by OG Parker and G Ry, the song finds Party riding the line between old-school R&B smoothness and the blunt sing-song of rappers like Young Thug. Hear it below.
Stereogum
Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Anti-Hero” For The First Time At The 1975 Concert
On the heels of Midnights selling more vinyl in a year than any other LP in the modern era, Taylor Swift unexpectedly crashed a 1975 show in London at the 02 Arena on Thursday (January 12). Walking out in a sparkling dress, Swift covered the 1975’s “The City” (from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut) on acoustic guitar and did a live debut of Midnights hit single “Anti-Hero.”
Stereogum
Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Yukihiro Takahashi Dead At 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, best known as the influential drummer and vocalist for electronic act Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died. He was 70. Born in Tokyo in 1952, Takahashi got his start as a drummer for the Japanese rock band Sadistic Mika Band in the early 1970s. After disbanding, some of the members went on to form the Sadistics. In 1977, Takahashi recorded his first solo album, Saravah. In 1978, Takahashi teamed up with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono to form the Yellow Magic Orchestra.
Comments / 0