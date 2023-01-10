Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Vagabon – “Carpenter” (Prod. Rostam)
It’s been three and a half years since Laetitia Tamko released her self-titled album as Vagabon. There have been scattered covers and collabs since then, but no true grand-statement return until now. “Carpenter,” Vagabon’s new single out today, was co-produced by former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, and his...
Stereogum
Xiu Xiu – “Maybae Baeby”
Experimental noisemakers Xiu Xiu have announced their 13th studio album, Ignore Grief. The follow-up to 2021’s Oh No arrives in March via Polyvinyl and features existing band members Jamie Stewart, Angela Seo, and “old friend and new member” David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Along with the announcement is an ominous and clattering single called “Maybae Baeby,” which comes with a video directed by Seo.
Stereogum
The Arcs – “Sunshine”
Back in October, the Dan Auerbach-led band the Arcs announced a new album called Electrophonic Chronic, which follows their 2015 debut Yours, Dreamily and was mostly recorded prior to the passing of bandmate and collaborator Richard Swift, who passed in 2018. Featuring the lineup of Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and Swift, the Arcs released “Keep On Dreamin” in tandem with the album news, and today we’re getting another album preview called “Sunshine.”
Stereogum
Truth Cult – “Heavy Water”
It must’ve sucked so bad to be a young band who released a debut album near the beginning of the pandemic. Baltimore’s Truth Cult are a frantic, energized unit that features former members of DC-area punk bands like Give, Red Death, and Pure Disgust. In May 2020, they released Off Fire, a full-length that brought fired-up rock ‘n’ roll swagger to the sound of angular Dischord-style post-hardcore. (Truth Cult, it’s worth noting, are named after a Lungfish song, even though they don’t really sound anything like Lungfish.)
Stereogum
The Number Ones: D4L’s “Laffy Taffy”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Simply by existing, D4L’s “Laffy Taffy” caused an existential crisis in the rap world. By...
Stereogum
Tied Down Detroit Lineup Has Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, A Whole Lot Of Hardcore
This past weekend was Florida’s FYA Fest, one of the biggest annual events on the hardcore calendar. It looks like it was nuts, and those of us who weren’t there are watching those videos with a real sense of FOMO. Later this year, people will get another chance at large-scale mosh mayhem. Last year, the Detroit festival Tied Down brought an insane lineup — Trash Talk, Fiddlehead, Jesus Piece, Mindforce, a lot of others — to a DIY venue. Later this year, Tied Down will return, and it’ll be bigger than last year.
Comments / 0