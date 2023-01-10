This past weekend was Florida’s FYA Fest, one of the biggest annual events on the hardcore calendar. It looks like it was nuts, and those of us who weren’t there are watching those videos with a real sense of FOMO. Later this year, people will get another chance at large-scale mosh mayhem. Last year, the Detroit festival Tied Down brought an insane lineup — Trash Talk, Fiddlehead, Jesus Piece, Mindforce, a lot of others — to a DIY venue. Later this year, Tied Down will return, and it’ll be bigger than last year.

