Dallas, TX

FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Thrillist

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
disneyfoodblog.com

Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?

Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
Business Insider

The best credit cards with airline companion tickets in 2023

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Airline credit cards tout many flashy perks...
Thrillist

A European Budget Airline Will Fly from a New North American City This Year

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
BoardingArea

Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic

The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
Business Insider

Best travel insurance rates for your trip, week of January 10

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of travel insurance has...
Gizmodo

How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More

Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?

