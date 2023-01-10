Read full article on original website
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Thrillist
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
disneyfoodblog.com
Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?
Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
Business Insider
The best credit cards with airline companion tickets in 2023
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Airline credit cards tout many flashy perks...
Thrillist
A European Budget Airline Will Fly from a New North American City This Year
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic
The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
liveandletsfly.com
Review: American Airlines Admirals Club Chicago ORD (Terminal 3, Concourse H/K)
After my British Airways flight from London to Chicago O’Hare, I stopped for a few moments at the American Airlines Admirals Club in Terminal 3, Concourse H/K. While the club was serviceable and ticked off many boxes that an airline lounge should, I felt it had no character. American...
Airlines expected to offer flight deals, but they'll be short-lived
It's the off-season for the airline industry, which typically means customers will be offered a handful of deals from carriers trying to ramp up demand.
Business Insider
Best travel insurance rates for your trip, week of January 10
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of travel insurance has...
Gizmodo
How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More
Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
