Truth Cult – “Heavy Water”
It must’ve sucked so bad to be a young band who released a debut album near the beginning of the pandemic. Baltimore’s Truth Cult are a frantic, energized unit that features former members of DC-area punk bands like Give, Red Death, and Pure Disgust. In May 2020, they released Off Fire, a full-length that brought fired-up rock ‘n’ roll swagger to the sound of angular Dischord-style post-hardcore. (Truth Cult, it’s worth noting, are named after a Lungfish song, even though they don’t really sound anything like Lungfish.)
Ibex Clone – “Nothing Ever Changes”
Memphis’ Ibex Clone are a jangly new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor. Guitarist and singer George Williford, bassist Alec McIntyre, and drummer Meredith Lones are announcing their second album, All Channels Clear, coming next month via Goner Records. Accompanying the album announcement is...
Xiu Xiu – “Maybae Baeby”
Experimental noisemakers Xiu Xiu have announced their 13th studio album, Ignore Grief. The follow-up to 2021’s Oh No arrives in March via Polyvinyl and features existing band members Jamie Stewart, Angela Seo, and “old friend and new member” David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Along with the announcement is an ominous and clattering single called “Maybae Baeby,” which comes with a video directed by Seo.
Vagabon – “Carpenter” (Prod. Rostam)
It’s been three and a half years since Laetitia Tamko released her self-titled album as Vagabon. There have been scattered covers and collabs since then, but no true grand-statement return until now. “Carpenter,” Vagabon’s new single out today, was co-produced by former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, and his...
Miss Universe 2023 Judge Big Freedia Opens Pageant Singing High Notes With Dancing Beauty Queens & Sparkling Style
Big Freedia brought out big vocals on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana, to help open the 2023 Miss Universe pageant. The rapper, who served as a judge, performed as the Miss Universe contestants danced onstage. Hosts Olivia Culpo and Jennie Mai Jenkins also joined in by dancing alongside members of the audience. The time is now, we are LIVE! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/V8kmoHYaum — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023 As a New Orleans native, the “queen of twerk” was an apt choice for the vibrant introduction, which featured a jazz band, dancers dressed in Mardi Gras-style costumes and delegates twirling their pastel parasols. The bounce-music artist...
Fort Romeau – “Be With U”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who performs as Fort Romeau, released an album Beings Of Light in February of last year. Since then, Greene has shared a standalone single, last September’s “Hold Up,” and now it appears he’s back with another long jam via his newly minted Romantic Gestures label. Running at about nine minutes, “Be With U” is a steady, pumping tech house cut with gently blossoming synth effects. Listen to “Be With U” below.
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Stream Detroit Rapper Mickey Diamond’s Ninja Turtles-Themed Album Oroku Saki
Sometimes, you see some cover art, and you immediately know that you’ll at least give the record a chance. This is one of those times. Mickey Diamond is a prolific underground rapper from Detroit. He’s a member of a crew called the Umbrella Collective, and he just released Gucci Ghost 2, a collaborative album with producer Big Ghost LTD, a few weeks ago. He’s been picking up some serious buzz lately, and now he’s got a new EP where the cover is an homage to MF DOOM’s 2004 album Mm.. Food, except it’s got the Shredder instead of DOOM. You’re obviously going to want to hear that.
Stream The Excellently Weird New ZelooperZ EP Might Not Make It
The bugged-out Detroit rapper ZelooperZ came up under Danny Brown, and he’s still part of Brown’s Bruiser Brigade family. Over the years, ZelooperZ has also carved out a twisty, idiosyncratic catalog of his own, and he’s done it without settling on any one signature sound. Along the way, he’s collaborated with fellow weirdos like Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist. Today, ZelooperZ has a new EP, and it’s a good one.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Paramore – “C’est Comme Ça”
Paramore are a month away from releasing their first new album in six years, This Is Why. So far, they’ve shared the album’s title track — which landed on our best songs of the week list — and the topical “The News.” Today, they’re back with another single, “C’est Comme Ça,” which boasts some punchy chorus and a drawling spoken word part.
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Her Old Friends”
Toronto R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR, the OVO affiliate and songwriter extraordinaire, trickled out a tiny bit of new music in 2022, including “No Fuss” and the Diddy collab “Sex In The Porsche.” Today he’s back with a new single called “Her Old Friends.” A slow jam produced by OG Parker and G Ry, the song finds Party riding the line between old-school R&B smoothness and the blunt sing-song of rappers like Young Thug. Hear it below.
The Arcs – “Sunshine”
Back in October, the Dan Auerbach-led band the Arcs announced a new album called Electrophonic Chronic, which follows their 2015 debut Yours, Dreamily and was mostly recorded prior to the passing of bandmate and collaborator Richard Swift, who passed in 2018. Featuring the lineup of Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and Swift, the Arcs released “Keep On Dreamin” in tandem with the album news, and today we’re getting another album preview called “Sunshine.”
Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Anti-Hero” For The First Time At The 1975 Concert
On the heels of Midnights selling more vinyl in a year than any other LP in the modern era, Taylor Swift unexpectedly crashed a 1975 show in London at the 02 Arena on Thursday (January 12). Walking out in a sparkling dress, Swift covered the 1975’s “The City” (from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut) on acoustic guitar and did a live debut of Midnights hit single “Anti-Hero.”
Tied Down Detroit Lineup Has Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, A Whole Lot Of Hardcore
This past weekend was Florida’s FYA Fest, one of the biggest annual events on the hardcore calendar. It looks like it was nuts, and those of us who weren’t there are watching those videos with a real sense of FOMO. Later this year, people will get another chance at large-scale mosh mayhem. Last year, the Detroit festival Tied Down brought an insane lineup — Trash Talk, Fiddlehead, Jesus Piece, Mindforce, a lot of others — to a DIY venue. Later this year, Tied Down will return, and it’ll be bigger than last year.
Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour A Day Before Kickoff, Saying “Something Isn’t Right” With The Finances
Westside Gunn was all set to kick off a European tour today in Amsterdam, but he canceled the whole thing Thursday. In a message on Instagram, he wrote tha “something isn’t write” with the tour’s financial picture. He also indicated that ticketholders will not be receiving refunds. “I haven’t even been giving deposits so don’t even think I took y’all money, ppl out of $40 I’m out 50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!” the rapper wrote, adding later on, “again I REPEAT I can’t give u money back I NEVER got paid I’m down 50k of my own money.”
The Number Ones: D4L’s “Laffy Taffy”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Simply by existing, D4L’s “Laffy Taffy” caused an existential crisis in the rap world. By...
