FOX Sports
Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?
The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing
Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
Yardbarker
2 Phillies Ranked High In 2023 Best MLB Players List
The MLB offseason has seen massive contracts and trades, with the Philadelphia Phillies amongst the most active. Having acquired Trea Turner the optimism is high for the 2023 Phillies. One thing most fans love to argue about is player rankings. Well, MLB Nerds came out with their 2023 rankings of...
Segura introduced by Marlins, talks plan to play third base
MIAMI (AP) — Everything is about to be new for Jean Segura. He’s got a new team, he’s wearing a new number and the Miami Marlins are asking him to play a new position. The Marlins’ third baseman — a position he played very sparingly in his first 11 major league seasons — put on a Miami jersey for the first time Wednesday when he was formally introduced at the team’s ballpark. Segura agreed to a $17 million, two-year deal with the Marlins after spending the last four seasons with the reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. He’s appeared in 1,328 games. He’s started at third base in only 21 of them, all those coming in the 2020 season with the Phillies. Almost the entirety of his career has been at either shortstop or second base. “I mean, I’m fine wherever the team wants me to go,” Segura said. “I’ve been playing middle infield my whole career. I played a little bit in ’20, third base, and I felt great there. It’s another challenge and I love it. I love the challenge. I’m one of those guys that loves action.”
NBC Sports
Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings
The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm. They filled their need for the fourth dependable starter they didn't...
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Phillies Release Veteran Relief Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have released relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli following a DFA.
keystonegazette.com
Phillies announce reporting dates for pitchers and catchers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It feels just like the Phillies’ run to the World Collection simply ended. However subsequent month, the staff might be reporting to Clearwater, Florida, for Spring Coaching. Pitchers and catchers will report on Thursday, Feb. 16. The total squad might be in Clearwater on Tuesday,...
NBC Sports
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
theScore
Report: Marlins, Twins discussed Pablo Lopez trade
The Minnesota Twins are on the hunt for starting pitching and reached out to the Miami Marlins about right-hander Pablo Lopez, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. American League batting champion Luis Arraez and outfielder Max Kepler were reportedly mentioned during discussions, but the Twins weren't interested in parting with Arraez.
Bringing Back McCutchen Is a Move the Phillies Should Explore
The Philadelphia Phillies should explore the possibility of bringing Andrew McCutchen back into the fold.
Mets eyeing Andrew McCutchen for added outfield depth
The Mets are still in the market for a fourth outfielder and are interested in Andrew McCutchen, sources told The Post’s Jon Heyman. It’s unclear if McCutchen is interested in a role as a spare outfielder, since the Mets have Starling Marte and Mark Canha and brought back Brandon Nimmo this offseason. Darin Ruf is also on the bench as a potential right-handed DH, but he was dreadful after coming from the Giants in a trade last season and McCutchen could be used there on occasion. McCutchen, 36, is coming off an inconsistent season with the Brewers and has lost some power. He finished with an OPS of .700, a career-low, but was still a league-average hitter and remains solid as a corner outfielder. Khalil Lee is the only other outfielder on the Mets’ 40-man roster. Other available outfielders still on the free agent market include Adam Duvall, David Peralta and Jurickson Profar.
