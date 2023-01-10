MIAMI (AP) — Everything is about to be new for Jean Segura. He’s got a new team, he’s wearing a new number and the Miami Marlins are asking him to play a new position. The Marlins’ third baseman — a position he played very sparingly in his first 11 major league seasons — put on a Miami jersey for the first time Wednesday when he was formally introduced at the team’s ballpark. Segura agreed to a $17 million, two-year deal with the Marlins after spending the last four seasons with the reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. He’s appeared in 1,328 games. He’s started at third base in only 21 of them, all those coming in the 2020 season with the Phillies. Almost the entirety of his career has been at either shortstop or second base. “I mean, I’m fine wherever the team wants me to go,” Segura said. “I’ve been playing middle infield my whole career. I played a little bit in ’20, third base, and I felt great there. It’s another challenge and I love it. I love the challenge. I’m one of those guys that loves action.”

