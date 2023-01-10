Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Space Shuttle Challenger Fast Facts
Here’s a look at what you need to know about the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. Seven crew members died in the explosion, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space. The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel...
NOAA reports U.S. hit by 18 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in 2022
The latest NOAA Billion Dollar weather and climate disaster report for 2022 accounts 18 different disasters that racked up over a billion dollars of damage.
KTVZ
Human-made noise makes it harder for dolphins to work together, study finds
A study has found that dolphins are unable to communicate as effectively when exposed to human-generated noises, forcing them to change their sounds much like people do when shouting. An international team of researchers from the University of Bristol, the Dolphin Research Center, Syracuse University, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution,...
KTVZ
Ostrich eggs up to 7,500 years old found next to ancient fire pit in Israel
A well-known riddle compares an egg to treasure, asking: A box without hinges, key or a lid, yet inside golden treasure is hid. What am I?. And for archaeologists in Israel, eight prehistoric ostrich eggs — thought to be between 4,000 and 7,500 years old — proved as valuable as treasure when they were discovered near an ancient fire pit in the Negev, a desert region in the south of the country.
Comments / 0