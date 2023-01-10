You know what’s more impressive than surpassing your season expectations? How about surpassing them with one fewer game than the rest of the league? Prior to the current NFL season, most sportsbooks listed the Bengals projected win total at 9.5, while the Bills were listed at 11.5. They ended the season with 12 and 13 wins respectively. Bettors who bet the over on either team won. Ask any first grader and they could tell you that 12 is greater than 10 — they’d probably be confused at the idea of decimals — and 13 is greater than 12. Unfortunately, sportsbooks can’t seem to grasp that idea, because several casinos and sportsbooks around the country aren’t paying the bettors that took the over. Why? Because neither the Bills nor the Bengals played a full 17-game schedule.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO