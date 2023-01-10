Read full article on original website
Crazed fans of LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne give new definition to 'meet and greet'
Social media combined with name, image, and likeness (NIL) has changed college athletics forever. That’s been a given since NIL was made available to student-athletes starting in July 2021. Athletes’ influence on social media has only gained more traction over the years as platforms lean into those with large individual followings.
Could bluebloods Kentucky and North Carolina both wind up in the NIT?
Both North Carolina’s and Kentucky’s men’s basketball teams have already lost six games this season. Two of the college basketball’s blueblood programs are struggling, and the NCAA Tournament might not be in the cards for them — but it’s not like this hasn’t happened before.
It's not just football fans who are tired of bad officiating
Poor officiating during a Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks has NFL referees under scrutiny. When NFL fans clamored that Dez Bryant did, in fact, catch that ball on fourth down against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round matchup in 2015, it took the NFL three years to finally announce, “Yeah, that was a catch. We dun goofed.” When NFL fans demanded officiating needed to be better following a missed pass interference call on Rams’ cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the NFC Championship Game in 2019, the NFL swiftly approved a rule change that would make pass interference a reviewable call, rather than the judgment call it had always been. A year later, the NFL removed the option to challenge pass interference because it was “too subjective.”
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Sportsbooks will find a way to avoid paying out, won't they?
You know what’s more impressive than surpassing your season expectations? How about surpassing them with one fewer game than the rest of the league? Prior to the current NFL season, most sportsbooks listed the Bengals projected win total at 9.5, while the Bills were listed at 11.5. They ended the season with 12 and 13 wins respectively. Bettors who bet the over on either team won. Ask any first grader and they could tell you that 12 is greater than 10 — they’d probably be confused at the idea of decimals — and 13 is greater than 12. Unfortunately, sportsbooks can’t seem to grasp that idea, because several casinos and sportsbooks around the country aren’t paying the bettors that took the over. Why? Because neither the Bills nor the Bengals played a full 17-game schedule.
Detroit Pistons: NBA Draft Needs and Prospect Watchlist
Highlighting the draft needs of the Pistons, as well as plausible selections in their projected range, and how they’d fit in.
NFL Playoffs: The 2 NFC teams on upset alert are overshadowing the 1 that’s not
There’s been a ton of chatter this week about who’s on upset alert, and most of that talk has surrounded two NFC teams prone to losing in the most extravagant ways possible when it comes to the playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings are 2.5- and 3-point favorites, respectively, in matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, and that’s understandable given the teams’ histories. Yet, I’m not entirely sold on the San Francisco 49ers waltzing into the next round.
NFL gets it right picking Atlanta as venue for possible Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game
The NFL didn’t actually mess this one up. My apologies for bracing for impact on anything the league does these days, especially when it involves Buffalo. The league announced that a possible AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would happen at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The need for a neutral-site game with a Super Bowl berth on the line was necessitated by the cancelation of Week 17’s Bengals-Bills after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter.
If you thought Washington Football Team was creative, you'll like what the Miami Heat's venue will now be called
The relationship between the Miami Heat and failed crypto company FTX is closer to over, as the latter asked a bankruptcy judge to end its sponsorship of the NBA franchise’s arena. FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried — who is charged with fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations but has pleaded not guilty — is out on bond, serving house arrest at his parent’s Palo Alto, Calif. home.
We’ve reached the Ringling Bros. part of the NBA schedule
You know we’re nearing peak NBA midseason slog when teams resort to parlor tricks to attract fans and viewers. Case and point: The San Antonio Spurs hosted a game at the Alamodome on Friday that broke the NBA attendance record. Altogether 68,323 fans showed up to watch the home...
Chicago Bears name B1G commish Kevin Warren as team president
Soon-to-be former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to take over as CEO and president of the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes amid a rebuild with the team finishing the year 3-14, and landing the No. 1 pick in the draft. This is a vital stretch for the Bears as they have plenty of decisions to make that will dictate how well and how fast Chicago returns to relevance.
Bettors are hoping to ride the hot hand
The San Francisco 49ers have a long road ahead of them if they want to win their first Super Bowl since 1995. Not necessarily because they’re going to face a lot of strong competition — the NFC is rather weak this year — but because they have to win four straight games with 2022's Mr. Irrelevant under center. Leading up to the playoffs, that hasn’t hindered the 49ers though. They’ve won 10 straight games, five of which have come with Purdy as the team’s signal-caller. He has yet to record a single game with fewer than two passing touchdowns, and has a passer rating of 119 since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s been a great story, and bettors seem inclined to think it’s something more.
