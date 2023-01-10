ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Catfish 100.1

UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff

A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night

Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Selma tornado victims share harrowing experiences

SELMA, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Selma were still reeling Friday, January 13, 2023 after a powerful tornado touched down there the previous afternoon. Power poles were snapped, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighborhoods close to downtown were hardest hit and residents spent the day picking up the pieces.
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Dozens of homes damaged by apparent tornado in Hale County

GREENSBORO, Ala. — An apparent tornado flipped one mobile home and caused widespread damage in Greensboro, Hale County, Thursday. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane spoke to a homeowner whose mobile home was flipped during the storm. See the damage in the video above. Hale County EMA says around 50 homes...
HALE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men

Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma police make arrest in city’s first murder of the year

Selma police have arrested a man in connection to the city’s first murder of the year. 49-year-old Steven Williams was arrested and charged in the death of 38-year-old Otis Donnell Carter. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning on the corner of Highway 80 and...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Man survives Selma tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to pray for a Prattville teen who continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 31 in Autauga County on Jan. 3, according to his mother, Lindsey Martin. Martin’s...
PRATTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges

Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

I-65 South traffic backed up for miles after trailer overturns

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters on Interstate 65 southbound sat for several hours Thursday afternoon when a large trailer was overturned during severe weather that moved through central Alabama. The incident happened near mile marker 193, approximately seven miles north of Pine Level and seven miles south of Verbena.
PINE LEVEL, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man from Staton Correctional Facility removed from life support

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated man within the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections died over the previous weekend, according to confirmations obtained by APR from a department spokesperson. Willie Jones, Jr, an incarcerated man who was being treated at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tours tornado damage in Selma

SELMA, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama tours two locations of storm damage January 13. The governor will tour parts of Selma, and then move to see the storm damage in Autauga County. Joining the governor were Congresswoman Terri Sewell, and U.S. Senator Katie Britt, among other civic...
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy