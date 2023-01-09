Read full article on original website
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer
Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
KCCI.com
Des Moines looks to improve 6th Avenue by expanding streetscape project
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines held an open house at North High School on Wednesday, hoping to get input on a plan to expand its 6th Avenue corridor streetscape project from Hickman Road to Euclid. The work done on the 6th Avenue corridor between I-235...
Des Moines Business Record
Improvements proposed for 56-year-old downtown office building
At least $2.5 million in tenant improvements are proposed for a downtown high-rise office building at 317 Sixth Ave. Photo courtesy of Polk County assessor. A downtown high-rise office building is proposed to undergo at least $2.5 million in tenant improvements to accommodate the expansion of OpenLoop Health Inc., a staffing, software and technology company that provides services to the telehealth industry, the Des Moines City Council learned this week.
KCCI.com
Des Moines council member tells Git'N Go to 'be a good neighbor'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A request for a zoning change next to a Git'N Go on Euclid Avenue turned into an airing of grievances on Monday, as a Des Moines City Council member pressed the convenience store about a series of neighborhood complaints. The location at 816 E. Euclid...
Des Moines Business Record
Urbandale residents to vote on $43M bond referendum for rec complex in March
Urbandale residents in March will vote on a bond referendum for the development and construction of a community recreation complex. Rendering courtesy city of Urbandale. Urbandale residents in March will vote on whether to authorize the city to pay up to $43 million for the design, construction and outfitting of a community recreation complex that would be located on the southeast corner of Meredith Drive and 152nd Street.
An $85,000 project will transform a Des Moines staircase into a pedestrian connection
An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.Driving the news: On Tuesday,...
Cyberattack keeps Iowa’s largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa’s largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district’s leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school...
Phone Scammers Using Kiosks In Polk County
(Polk County, IA) There’s a new twist on a jury duty phone scam. The scammers threaten people they’ll be arrested unless they pay a certain amount of money, related to missing jury duty. The calls appear to be from Polk County, but they’re not. What’s different this time is the scammers demand people go to kiosks to make payments and/or buy gift cards. Investigators remind residents it’s a scam, real law enforcement officers will not call and ask for payment to avoid arrest.
Fire damages east Des Moines assisted living facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a scary overnight experience for residents of a Des Moines assisted living facility Wednesday. They were woken up by firefighters knocking on their door and fire alarms going off. Around 1:00 a.m., the Des Moines Fire Department responded to an alarm at Valley View Village in the 2500 block […]
Hummingbirds in Des Moines gets $1 million investment
Businesses have more distractions to compete with to grab your attention, but investors are betting big on a local business that believes everyday people are the key to advertising.Driving the news: Hummingbirds, a Des Moines-based content creation business, announced on Tuesday they received over $1 million in seed funding to expand. Their goal is to launch in 30 new cities this year. State of play: Hummingbirds was started in 2018 by Emily Steele. Now there are five full-time employees and two contractors.The business name is also what they call a group of everyday, local people that businesses can tap to...
Radio Iowa
Flights resume in Iowa after computer outage causes groundings nationwide
It’s a chaotic day for Iowans who planned to fly home, to fly somewhere else, or to pick up a loved one at the airport. All flights nationwide were grounded this morning for a few hours. Kayla Kovarna, spokeswoman for the Des Moines International Airport, says the Federal Aviation...
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
iheart.com
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
yourbigsky.com
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
2 women sought in connection to morning shooting in Iowa hotel
Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel.
Urbandale man arrested in Montgomery County on a warrant
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Kevin Lee Ward, of Urbandale, today on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Ward was held in the Montgomery County Jail on $10,000 bond.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Seek Suspects Accused Of Harassing Elderly Couple
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are trying to figure out who has been harassing an elderly couple late at night by setting off fireworks and damaging the couple's south side home. Police say the suspect vehicles have been caught on camera. Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Wilson at 515-971-0729, or via email at pcwilson@dmgov.org or submit a tip thru Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.
One Person was Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident in Guthrie County
(Panora) One person was hurt in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County early this morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 6:46 a.m. on Justice Road. Authorities identified the injured driver as 36-year-old Jessalyn Arlene Ocker of Coon Rapids. According to the report, Ocker was...
Social media sleuths find fireworks harassment suspect in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have found the people they believe harassed an elderly couple and shot fireworks at their south side Des Moines home, causing $1,000 in damage. The Des Moines Police Department asked the public for help Wednesday afternoon to identify two trucks linked to the incidents and it didn’t take long for […]
Iowa State Daily
One Night Stand denied renewed liquor license
The Ames City Council unanimously voted to deny The One Night Stand bar a renewed liquor license due to two failed compliance checks and 10 underage citations Tuesday. The owner and operator of The One Night Stand, Jerrad Atkin, spoke to the council and explained the circumstances surrounding one of the failed compliance checks but did not dispute the citations or fines.
