Businesses have more distractions to compete with to grab your attention, but investors are betting big on a local business that believes everyday people are the key to advertising.Driving the news: Hummingbirds, a Des Moines-based content creation business, announced on Tuesday they received over $1 million in seed funding to expand. Their goal is to launch in 30 new cities this year. State of play: Hummingbirds was started in 2018 by Emily Steele. Now there are five full-time employees and two contractors.The business name is also what they call a group of everyday, local people that businesses can tap to...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO