Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCCI.com
Fire at Des Moines business fills sky with smoke, closes nearby roads
DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire on the south side of Des Moines is under investigation. Flames were visible Tuesday morning near Brad's Collision. Heavy smoke has been billowing up into the air. Police first noticed the smoke coming from the business at around 3 a.m. Firefighters say no...
Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023
Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
iheart.com
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
KBOE Radio
WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
KCCI.com
Des Moines council member tells Git'N Go to 'be a good neighbor'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A request for a zoning change next to a Git'N Go on Euclid Avenue turned into an airing of grievances on Monday, as a Des Moines City Council member pressed the convenience store about a series of neighborhood complaints. The location at 816 E. Euclid...
Des Moines Business Record
Improvements proposed for 56-year-old downtown office building
At least $2.5 million in tenant improvements are proposed for a downtown high-rise office building at 317 Sixth Ave. Photo courtesy of Polk County assessor. A downtown high-rise office building is proposed to undergo at least $2.5 million in tenant improvements to accommodate the expansion of OpenLoop Health Inc., a staffing, software and technology company that provides services to the telehealth industry, the Des Moines City Council learned this week.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des Moines
Des Moines might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Des Moines.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer
Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
KCCI.com
Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’
If you are a young person questioning your gender identity in Iowa, Catholics in The Diocese of Des Moines want you to know that Jesus loves you unconditionally, but don’t expect any compassion.
2 women sought in connection to morning shooting in Iowa hotel
Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel.
Armed mom, security guard stop attempted child stealing in Des Moines skywalk
The skywalk may be nearly empty but the doors are open from morning to night.“Everyone’s welcome to be here,” says security guard, Will Hunter, “this is a public space and I respect that.” Hunter’s job with Per Mar Security is to keep the public space a peaceful one. It’s not easy. “We do have the […]
foxwilmington.com
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa's largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district's leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school...
3 doses of Narcan used to revive 1-year-old, Des Moines mom arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said a one-year-old girl had to be given three doses of Narcan after her mother brought her to a Des Moines hospital unresponsive on New Year’s Day. The mother is now charged in the case. Cainyona Gates Thomas, 20, has been charged with neglect of a dependent person, a Class […]
KCCI.com
Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson to resign, accepts job at UNI
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson is resigning from his position, KCCI sports was able to confirm on Monday evening. Nelson has accepted the job as the new offensive line coach at Northern Iowa. Nelson was at Northern Iowa from 2000-2015 before accepting the job at...
Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her
So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
Des Moines Business Record
Urbandale residents to vote on $43M bond referendum for rec complex in March
Urbandale residents in March will vote on a bond referendum for the development and construction of a community recreation complex. Rendering courtesy city of Urbandale. Urbandale residents in March will vote on whether to authorize the city to pay up to $43 million for the design, construction and outfitting of a community recreation complex that would be located on the southeast corner of Meredith Drive and 152nd Street.
ahstalonnews.com
Dr. Daniel Johnson takes on Ankeny High School
It feels like electricity is surging throughout the school. Everyone is excited for the homecoming game on Friday. As you walk into the school you see someone in the distance, welcoming kids into the building, giving high-fives, and taking selfies with them. As you get closer, you realize that it’s your principal, Dr. Daniel Johnson.
