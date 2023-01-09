ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023

Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight

(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
DES MOINES, IA
KBOE Radio

WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Improvements proposed for 56-year-old downtown office building

At least $2.5 million in tenant improvements are proposed for a downtown high-rise office building at 317 Sixth Ave. Photo courtesy of Polk County assessor. A downtown high-rise office building is proposed to undergo at least $2.5 million in tenant improvements to accommodate the expansion of OpenLoop Health Inc., a staffing, software and technology company that provides services to the telehealth industry, the Des Moines City Council learned this week.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer

Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson to resign, accepts job at UNI

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson is resigning from his position, KCCI sports was able to confirm on Monday evening. Nelson has accepted the job as the new offensive line coach at Northern Iowa. Nelson was at Northern Iowa from 2000-2015 before accepting the job at...
ANKENY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her

So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Urbandale residents to vote on $43M bond referendum for rec complex in March

Urbandale residents in March will vote on a bond referendum for the development and construction of a community recreation complex. Rendering courtesy city of Urbandale. Urbandale residents in March will vote on whether to authorize the city to pay up to $43 million for the design, construction and outfitting of a community recreation complex that would be located on the southeast corner of Meredith Drive and 152nd Street.
URBANDALE, IA
ahstalonnews.com

Dr. Daniel Johnson takes on Ankeny High School

It feels like electricity is surging throughout the school. Everyone is excited for the homecoming game on Friday. As you walk into the school you see someone in the distance, welcoming kids into the building, giving high-fives, and taking selfies with them. As you get closer, you realize that it’s your principal, Dr. Daniel Johnson.
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy