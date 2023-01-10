ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges

Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar

Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
Huskies Shut Out Colorado College, Gophers Rout Notre Dame

The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams both closed the weekend with shutout wins, the Gopher women's hockey team, St. Cloud State women's basketball team, St. John's hockey and basketball teams, Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and Timberwolves also found themselves in the win column on Saturday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State women's and CSB hockey teams fell to get swept in their weekend series', and the SCSU men's basketball team, CSB basketball team, and St. Cloud Norsemen all came up short. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will make their first postseason appearance since 2020 and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to get back to .500 with a Big 10 matchup at home.
Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?

Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
SCSU Basketball Beats Winona, Lumberjacks Postpone Loons Game

The St. Cloud State University basketball teams both opened the weekend with wins over Winona State, the Gopher women's hockey team shutout St. Thomas, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat Phoenix on Friday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State, St. John's, and St. Ben's hockey teams and Gopher men's hockey team all came up short of the win, and the St. Cloud Norsemen were unable to rally in Austin. On Saturday, the SJU and CSB basketball teams will return to action, the Minnesota Wild will host Arizona, and the Granite City Lumberjacks are expected to retake the ice after an injury led to the postponement of Friday's matchup against the Loons.
SCSU Men’s Hockey Retiring Matt Cullen’s Number this Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University will retire just the second number in the history of the men's hockey program. The Huskies are hosting 'An Evening with Matt Cullen" Saturday as the program retires his number nine. The pregame ceremony and jersey retirement will take place at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center prior to the Huskies' game with Colorado College. The puck drops at 6:00 p.m.
Veterans Drive Coborn’s Gets New Life

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The former Coborn’s store on Veterans Drive is getting a new life thanks to a Twin Cities-based food shelf. Loaves and Fishes operates more than 30 hot meal kitchens and food donation sites around the state and plans to expand their operations by adding a food distribution center at the former grocery store.
Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

