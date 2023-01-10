Read full article on original website
Related
New Prague Upsets Becker at 29th Annual Kiffmeyer Duals
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The results are in from an annual high school tournament held in St. Cloud over the weekend. The 29th annual Kiffmeyer Duals Mid-Season Wrestling Classic took place at Tech High School on Saturday. The tournament featured teams from around central Minnesota and included 25 state-ranked wrestlers.
St. Cloud State and St. Ben’s Dance Teams Advance to Finals
ORLANDO (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota collegiate dance teams are officially among the best in the country. The St. Cloud State University and College of St. Benedict dance teams are both competing at the 2023 Cheerleading and Dance Team Collegiate Nationals in Orlando this weekend. On Friday, St. Cloud...
Unique Minnesota Events to Explore Starting in January
Snow and cold aren't always bad things. Minnesota winters bring out some unique and fun events for people of all ages. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted the following events in the state to take advantage of. Ice Castles, New Brighton, goes through...
Ready, Set, Go! Winter Trout Season Set To Open This Weekend In Minnesota
If you are an avid fisherman you probably already knew this, but I still think it's worth the share. This weekend marks the start of Lake Trout season here in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shared recently more information about what anglers needed to know. Winter trout season...
This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges
Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar
Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
The 5 Easy Snow Molds I want to See All Over in Minnesota Yards for Winter!
We have so much snow right now. Even with it being warm enough to actually melt some this winter, we have way more than usual at this time. Naturally, it makes sense to go searching for ideas on what do in the snow. You have the usual, make a snowman,...
DNR Hosting Annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take your kid ice fishing this weekend for free. The Minnesota DNR is holding their annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing event Saturday through Monday. The three-day event allows anyone to ice fish for free, if they are fishing with a child 15-years-old...
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
Huskies Shut Out Colorado College, Gophers Rout Notre Dame
The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams both closed the weekend with shutout wins, the Gopher women's hockey team, St. Cloud State women's basketball team, St. John's hockey and basketball teams, Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and Timberwolves also found themselves in the win column on Saturday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State women's and CSB hockey teams fell to get swept in their weekend series', and the SCSU men's basketball team, CSB basketball team, and St. Cloud Norsemen all came up short. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will make their first postseason appearance since 2020 and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to get back to .500 with a Big 10 matchup at home.
Drunk Minnesota Man Breaks Into House Just to Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?
Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
SCSU Basketball Beats Winona, Lumberjacks Postpone Loons Game
The St. Cloud State University basketball teams both opened the weekend with wins over Winona State, the Gopher women's hockey team shutout St. Thomas, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat Phoenix on Friday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State, St. John's, and St. Ben's hockey teams and Gopher men's hockey team all came up short of the win, and the St. Cloud Norsemen were unable to rally in Austin. On Saturday, the SJU and CSB basketball teams will return to action, the Minnesota Wild will host Arizona, and the Granite City Lumberjacks are expected to retake the ice after an injury led to the postponement of Friday's matchup against the Loons.
SCSU Men’s Hockey Retiring Matt Cullen’s Number this Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University will retire just the second number in the history of the men's hockey program. The Huskies are hosting 'An Evening with Matt Cullen" Saturday as the program retires his number nine. The pregame ceremony and jersey retirement will take place at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center prior to the Huskies' game with Colorado College. The puck drops at 6:00 p.m.
People Actually Leave YELP Reviews For Minnesota Jails
A lot of us will, from time to time, check out YELP reviews on restaurants, hotels, etc. I have no idea that people actually left reviews on YELP about their jail stay, but they do. I couldn't find any reviews on the Stearns County Jail, which means all is good...
Veterans Drive Coborn’s Gets New Life
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The former Coborn’s store on Veterans Drive is getting a new life thanks to a Twin Cities-based food shelf. Loaves and Fishes operates more than 30 hot meal kitchens and food donation sites around the state and plans to expand their operations by adding a food distribution center at the former grocery store.
Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town
Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0