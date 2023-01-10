Read full article on original website
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
wymt.com
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
WHAS 11
Lawyer says 'sun is shining in Appalachia today' for former clients of disgraced Kentucky attorney
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement reached with the Social Security Administration would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
wymt.com
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
wklw.com
Prestonsburg Police Arrest 2 on Drug Related Charges
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Prestonsburg Police Department Detective D. Hutchinson charged Christopher B. Case, age 36, of McDowell, Ky, with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl after a quantity of fentanyl was located after an investigation. Also arrested at the scene was Kimberly Conner, age 38, of McDowell, Ky. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
Ohio requests to put a restraining order against Dollar General
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price. In his request for a temporary restraining order against the discount retailer, Yost cited ongoing violations of the Ohio […]
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
wdrb.com
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
spectrumnews1.com
EF-1 tornado hits Mercer County after storms sweep through central Kentucky
KENTUCKY — A strong storm system brought severe thunderstorms and potential tornadoes through much of central Kentucky on Thursday morning. Once the worst of the storms had passed, National Weather Service survey crews said preliminary reports indicate an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds hit West Harrodsburg in Mercer County. Surveys were still ongoing in the area as of Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Kentucky You Need to Visit
There’s a lot going on in Kentucky. Spend some time in the state’s great cities and you can take in everything from the unique sights of the Kentucky Derby to the sweet sounds of bluegrass music to the world’s best bourbon. If you step outside the cities,...
wpsdlocal6.com
People could pay hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for medical records if one Kentucky house bill is approved
PADUCAH — You could end up paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars for your medical records if a Kentucky lawmaker gets her way. That's according to a local lawyer who works with personal injury cases. Attorney Mark Bryant says House Bill 51 could be a big burden to...
