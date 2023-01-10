ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wymt.com

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wklw.com

Prestonsburg Police Arrest 2 on Drug Related Charges

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Prestonsburg Police Department Detective D. Hutchinson charged Christopher B. Case, age 36, of McDowell, Ky, with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl after a quantity of fentanyl was located after an investigation. Also arrested at the scene was Kimberly Conner, age 38, of McDowell, Ky. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio requests to put a restraining order against Dollar General

 Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price. In his request for a temporary restraining order against the discount retailer, Yost cited ongoing violations of the Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

EF-1 tornado hits Mercer County after storms sweep through central Kentucky

KENTUCKY — A strong storm system brought severe thunderstorms and potential tornadoes through much of central Kentucky on Thursday morning. Once the worst of the storms had passed, National Weather Service survey crews said preliminary reports indicate an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds hit West Harrodsburg in Mercer County. Surveys were still ongoing in the area as of Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Kentucky You Need to Visit

There’s a lot going on in Kentucky. Spend some time in the state’s great cities and you can take in everything from the unique sights of the Kentucky Derby to the sweet sounds of bluegrass music to the world’s best bourbon. If you step outside the cities,...
KENTUCKY STATE

