ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas gets to host all kinds of championships, but perhaps none as unique as this one held on Fremont Street. On Saturday, the 16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was hosted by Aarrow. Spinners from 40 different U.S. cities and 10 international cities competed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Mob Museum to remember murder trial of Las Vegas kingpin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The daughter of a Las Vegas kingpin is joining the Mob Museum in remembering a famous murder trial. The Mob Museum is hosting “Against All Odds: Oscar Goodman and the 40th Anniversary of the Jimmy Chagra Murder Trial” on Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master

Las Vegas (KSNV) — January is international creativity month, and the dolly llama is serving up some super creative desserts. In fact, we're going to make one on air. Joining me now is co-franchisee Charlene Davis and co-owner Leah Garrett.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' begins next week, upcoming closures on I-15/Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The countdown is officially on for project "Dropicana". Traffic restrictions will begin around the Tropicana interchange and the Centennial Express on Tuesday, January 17. Tropicana will close in both directions between Dean Martin Drive and the New York-New York on January 22 for eight days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adaptive launch ramp coming to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Help is on the way for local boaters facing dropping water levels at Lake Mead. Lake Mead Mohave Adventures is installing a new adaptive launch ramp at Callville Bay Marina. With the orginal boat ramp closed due to the lack of water, the Mobi-mat BAM™...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3-alarm fire breaks out in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas officials responded to a 3-alarm fire near Sahara Avenue in the central Las Vegas valley. On Saturday, at 2:58 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department, along with units from the City of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2975 E Sahara Ave near McLeod Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Legendary daredevil Robbie Knievel passes away

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mayor Goodman delivers annual 'State of the City' address

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Goodman provided her vision and insight for 2023 and beyond during the State of the City address on Thursday. Watch her address live in the video player below. Mayor Goodman started her speech by applauding Las Vegas residents for getting through the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for burglary series in Summerlin, police say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a series of burglaries in the Summerlin area. LVMPD said these burglaries have occurred within properties near golf courses on 11 occasions since October 2022. Officials said in each event, the suspects have been gaining...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Locals react to death of Lisa Marie Presley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is taking a step to remember Lisa Marie Presley following her death on Thursday. Elvis had a residency at the Westgate for seven years. People who worked there decades ago say they remember Elvis bringing Lisa Presley. Lisa Marie was the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hope for Prisoners host re-entry graduation ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some locals in the valley are getting a second chance at life. Hope for Prisoners hosted a 'Re-Entry Graduation Ceremony' at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. The event welcomed 41 men and women returning to the community from prison. The organization provides...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County seeks new hires for pool staff

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Despite the wintery weather, Clark County is getting ready to prepare for the upcoming pool season. Clark County Parks and Recreation’s Aquatics Program is looking to hire anyone 15 and a half years or older for its pool staff. Lifeguard, cashier, and swim instructor...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy