The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
Winnie and Ethel's Downtown Diner to host pop-up ahead of grand opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winners of The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway are getting ready to take their diner downtown. Winnie and Ethel's is hosting its first pop-up of the year after winning the Dapper Companies contest. "Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!" will be held at breakfast...
New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas gets to host all kinds of championships, but perhaps none as unique as this one held on Fremont Street. On Saturday, the 16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was hosted by Aarrow. Spinners from 40 different U.S. cities and 10 international cities competed for...
The Mob Museum to remember murder trial of Las Vegas kingpin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The daughter of a Las Vegas kingpin is joining the Mob Museum in remembering a famous murder trial. The Mob Museum is hosting “Against All Odds: Oscar Goodman and the 40th Anniversary of the Jimmy Chagra Murder Trial” on Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master
Las Vegas (KSNV) — January is international creativity month, and the dolly llama is serving up some super creative desserts. In fact, we're going to make one on air. Joining me now is co-franchisee Charlene Davis and co-owner Leah Garrett.
'Dropicana' begins next week, upcoming closures on I-15/Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The countdown is officially on for project "Dropicana". Traffic restrictions will begin around the Tropicana interchange and the Centennial Express on Tuesday, January 17. Tropicana will close in both directions between Dean Martin Drive and the New York-New York on January 22 for eight days.
Adaptive launch ramp coming to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Help is on the way for local boaters facing dropping water levels at Lake Mead. Lake Mead Mohave Adventures is installing a new adaptive launch ramp at Callville Bay Marina. With the orginal boat ramp closed due to the lack of water, the Mobi-mat BAM™...
3-alarm fire breaks out in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas officials responded to a 3-alarm fire near Sahara Avenue in the central Las Vegas valley. On Saturday, at 2:58 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department, along with units from the City of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2975 E Sahara Ave near McLeod Drive.
Legendary daredevil Robbie Knievel passes away
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
Ethel M to transform Cactus Garden into 'Lights of Love' Valentine's Day display
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Love is in the air and all around the Ethel M Cactus Garden as it gears up to celebrate Valentine's Day with a lovely display. The candy store will have its seasonal 'Lights of Love' Valentine's Day display at their popular Cactus Garden starting Friday, February 3, and will go through Valentine's Day.
Westgate Las Vegas releases statement following death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas hotel that marks home for Elvis' iconic residency is saying goodbye following the death of Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, died at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest on Thursday. Westgate Las Vegas released a statement...
North Las Vegas Police participate in Chandler Tactical Competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police officers strapped up and made their way to Arizona to test their skills in a friendly competition. The North Las Vegas Police joined in the 25th Chandler Tactical Competition on Friday. The two-day competition featured more than 20 hands-on events to test one's mission...
Mayor Goodman delivers annual 'State of the City' address
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Goodman provided her vision and insight for 2023 and beyond during the State of the City address on Thursday. Watch her address live in the video player below. Mayor Goodman started her speech by applauding Las Vegas residents for getting through the...
Investigation underway for burglary series in Summerlin, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a series of burglaries in the Summerlin area. LVMPD said these burglaries have occurred within properties near golf courses on 11 occasions since October 2022. Officials said in each event, the suspects have been gaining...
Local family hosts candlelight vigil after tow yard employee killed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community members are gathering to remember a tow yard employee who was shot and killed in downtown Las Vegas. The family of Jonet Dominguez is hosting a candlelight vigil at 108 W. Wyoming Ave at 6 p.m. on Friday. Dominguez was killed on Tuesday after...
Locals react to death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is taking a step to remember Lisa Marie Presley following her death on Thursday. Elvis had a residency at the Westgate for seven years. People who worked there decades ago say they remember Elvis bringing Lisa Presley. Lisa Marie was the...
Hope for Prisoners host re-entry graduation ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some locals in the valley are getting a second chance at life. Hope for Prisoners hosted a 'Re-Entry Graduation Ceremony' at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. The event welcomed 41 men and women returning to the community from prison. The organization provides...
Clark County seeks new hires for pool staff
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Despite the wintery weather, Clark County is getting ready to prepare for the upcoming pool season. Clark County Parks and Recreation’s Aquatics Program is looking to hire anyone 15 and a half years or older for its pool staff. Lifeguard, cashier, and swim instructor...
