ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday

SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Mini Van Crushed by Old School Sedan in North San Angelo

When they arrived, the officers and paramedics discovered a silver van and a gold sedan that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. No official statement was given to our reporters on scene but an ambulance was seen rushing away from the scene with an occupant inside. Crews are...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tipsy Girlfriend Runs Over Beau After Verbal Spat at Notorious San Angelo Pool Hall

SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo woman has been arrested after running over her boyfriend in the Giz & Hums parking lot with her SUV after an argument. According to court documents, on January 8, 2023, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brews, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue regarding a major motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for injuries to his lower extremities.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Scam Alert! Scammers posing as SAPD and SA Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo have reported scams targeting the community. The San Angelo Police Department informed the public about a recent scam involving the Police Department with an individual claiming to be raising money for the San Angelo Police Department. SAPD […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Request Help Finding This Man

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police were searching for this man yesterday evening until this morning. Police told us he was found at 3:55 a.m. There was urgency in locating him because law enforcement considered him an "at risk" person. His name was Van Smith, 34, male,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Release More Details in Giz & Hums Assault

On January 8, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue in reference to a Major Motor Vehicle Accident. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old male victim with extensive injuries to his lower extremities. San Angelo Fire Department Medics arrived on...
KLST/KSAN

Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Interview with SAPD: January 10, 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza sits down with our Carolyn McEnrue to discuss local vehicle burglaries and future employment opportunities with SAPD. “Especially after the holidays, when we are seeing multiple reports on a daily basis,” said Espinoza. SAPD is seeing reports come from a variety of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Red Flag warning in effect for Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Concho Valley, Big Country and Crockett Country tomorrow from noon to midnight. The mid-winter heat west Texas is experiencing has broken daily record highs for today, January 10, 2023, in Abilene and San Angelo. Both cities hit […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal

SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Award Winning '10 Texas Tornados' Exhibit Will Be On Display Next Week

SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit by Tyler-based photographer Robert Langham, winner of the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Titled "10 Texas Tornados," the exhibit of Langham's still-life environmental...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for an “at risk” man

(Update: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 a.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Van Smith has been located, according to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2023. (Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m.) — San Angelo Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a missing person labeled as […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy