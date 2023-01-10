SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo woman has been arrested after running over her boyfriend in the Giz & Hums parking lot with her SUV after an argument. According to court documents, on January 8, 2023, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brews, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue regarding a major motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for injuries to his lower extremities.

