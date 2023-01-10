ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

College Football Playoff National Champion Futures Odds Released

By Jason Hall
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fusvV_0k9kRV5J00
Photo: Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are already predicted to three-peat hours after winning back-to-back national championships on Monday (January 9) night.

The Bulldogs are currently listed as the favorites to win the College Football Playoff next season, according to Caesars Sportsbook via ESPN .

Georgia is currently listed at +375 odds, ahead of Alabama (+550) and Ohio State (+650), despite losing quarterback Stetson Bennett , who once again put together a stellar performance in his final collegiate game during a 65-7 rout of TCU.

"We still think they're going to be the best team in the best conference. They're going to lose Bennett, but Bama is going to lose [ Bryce ] Young ," Caesars Sportsbook lead college football trader Joey Feazel told ESPN . "Georgia has a light schedule, with only like three relatively tough games."

Bennett finished with 304 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 25 passing, as well as 39 yards and two touchdowns on three rushing attempts.

The redshirt senior scored Georgia's first touchdown on a 21-yard run that capped off a five-play, 57-yard drive during the Bulldogs' first possession of the game.

TCU's only touchdown came on a 2-yard run by quarterback Max Duggan to cut Georgia's lead to 10-7 in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs responded by scoring 55 unanswered points, which included Bennett connecting with Ladd McConkey on a pair of touchdown passes int he first and third quarters, once with Adonai Mitchell in the second quarter and once with Brock Bowers in the third quarter, as well as scoring on a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Georgia finished the 2022 college football regular season with an undefeated record before defeating LSU, 50-30, in the SEC Championship Game and Ohio State, 42-41, in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Athlon Sports

Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy