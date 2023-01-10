Read full article on original website
Related
WRBI Radio
ISP seeks Motor Carrier Inspector recruits
— Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier Inspector...
WRBI Radio
Sunman facing charges in two-county police chase
— A week after allegedly leading police on a chase from Lawrenceburg to Ripley County, formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man. 32-year-old Vincent Harris is in the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center, charged with three counts of Attempted Battery against a Public Safety Official, Resisting Law Enforcement (both Level 6 felonies), and Reckless Driving (Class C misdemeanor).
WRBI Radio
Herbert “Herb” L. Koors, 74
Herbert Lawrence Koors, 74, of Milroy, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2023 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Herb was born August 10, 1948 in Greensburg to parents Alvin and Mildred (Hahn) Koors. Herb married Marcia Shafer on July 11, 1970 at St....
WRBI Radio
Convicted child molester receives maximum sentence
Lawrenceburg, IN — A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molestation was sentenced in Dearborn Circuit Court to the maximum 45 years in prison. 40-year-old Ronald Bills received the sentence last month from Judge James Humphrey, who retired shortly afterward. Bills pled guilty to five counts of child molesting, with...
WRBI Radio
North Decatur defeats rival South Decatur for 2nd time this season
On Friday night, in a game heard on WRBI, North Decatur defeated South Decatur on the road 52-39, making it their second win against the Cougars this season. Lance Nobbe led the Chargers in scoring with 15 points. With the win, North Decatur improved to 9-3 on the season and...
WRBI Radio
Woman injured in car vs. train accident
Osgood, IN — An Osgood woman was injured in a car vs. train accident Saturday evening. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the crash at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue in Osgood around 6 pm determined that 67-year-old Diane F. Vest was traveling north on Sycamore when she entered the railroad crossing and drove into the path of an eastbound CSX train.
Comments / 0