Osgood, IN — An Osgood woman was injured in a car vs. train accident Saturday evening. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the crash at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue in Osgood around 6 pm determined that 67-year-old Diane F. Vest was traveling north on Sycamore when she entered the railroad crossing and drove into the path of an eastbound CSX train.

