Thousands of Americans to get brand new up-front investment rebates up to $4k from $150million pot – are you eligible?

HOMEOWNERS can save up to $1billion a year with help from the Biden administration's consumer home energy rebate program pot.

The money intended to aid communities in making homes more energy efficient comes from a $9billion pot from President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

The rebates will help Americans replace old appliances with more climate-change-friendly versions to cut energy costs.

Homes that replace furnaces with a heat pump, for instance, would be eligible for rebates for decreasing dependence on fossil fuels and helping the US meet the president’s goal.

Biden's goal is to weatherize 2million homes and cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by the end of the decade.

US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, said the Biden administration "is working to cut costs for working families and businesses through historic investments."

"For consumer rebates for more efficient home improvements and energy-efficient appliances nationwide," she added.

"President Biden’s agenda means states will have greater resources to meet their consumers’ needs.

"And more rapidly achieve home electrification on the path to a net-zero emissions economy.”

The Department of Energy anticipates that the funding will be available for those in states and tribes who qualify by spring, and the rebates will be available to the public later this year.

The billions of dollars made available are for low-income consumers and will allow communities to electrify home appliances and perform energy-efficient retrofits.

American states and territories are granted between $49million and $690million to distribute to replace old appliances with energy-saving ones.

QUALIFICATION

Home energy performance-based, whole-house rebates are:

Rebates for energy efficiency retrofits range from $2,000-$4,000 for individual households.

Rebates up to $400,000 for multifamily buildings.

Grants to states to provide rebates for home retrofits are:

Up to $2,000 for retrofits reducing energy use by 20 percent or more.

Up to $4,000 for retrofits saving 35 percent energy or more.

Maximum rebates double for retrofits of low- and moderate-income homes.

The high-efficiency electric home rebate program to develop a high-efficiency electric home rebate program with $225 million allocated for Tribes includes:

Point-of-sale rebates that are administered by states.

Means testing and will provide 50 percent of the cost for incomes 80 to 150 percent of area median income, and 100 percent of the cost for incomes 80 percent of area medium income and below and similar tiers for multifamily buildings.

A $14,000 cap per household, with an $8,000 cap for heat pump costs, $1,750 for a heat pump water heater, and $4,000 for a panel/service upgrade.

Other eligible rebates include electric stoves and clothes dryers and insulation/air sealing measures.

CLIMATE CHANGE

An Oshkosh, Wisconsin, resident who took advantage of earlier tax rebates, is interested in the new rebate and is always looking to reduce her carbon emissions, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Patricia Dwyer-Hallquist already owns an electric vehicle and used the money from rebates she qualified for last year to install solar panels on the home she shares with her husband.

She said incentives like the home energy rebate programs through the Inflation Reduction Act make “greener” upgrades to a home more accessible.

"The up-front investment is a lot for a lot of people, which is why the measures they took in the (bill) is good," she said.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes multiple tax incentives and investments to maintain consumer home energy rebate programs.

The Department of Energy has found the programs critical for improving local air quality, and public health, and cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

The former science teacher, who's a local climate citizens lobby chapter member that advocates for climate-change-related legislation, said it’s one of today's biggest issues.

Dwyer-Hallquist initially became interested in climate change when she was an advisor for the Wisconsin Public Service’s Solar Olympics team, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.