13 WHAM

Rain Thursday; Snow Friday

Did you miss the 17 minutes of fuzzy sunshine today? Don't expect anymore until the weekend due to another system bringing clouds and rain Thursday. WATCH my video below for the timing of Thursday's rain. The center of this low pressure will go directly over Western New York. This allows...
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

DEC Forest Rangers – Week In Review

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.
Syracuse.com

Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle

Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Most of New York state is in a snow drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Parks announces $1.7 million project to restore portion of Erie Canal

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Thursday, January 12 that construction began on a $1.7 million project to restore a portion of the original Erie Canal. The project will stabilize the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Montgomery County. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
visitsyracuse.com

Where to Find the Bald Eagles in Syracuse, NY

An exciting time of year is upon us in Onondaga County and Central New York. The Bald Eagles are back and flocking to Onondaga Lake before migrating to warmer climates. Whether you’re an avid birder, interested in seeing the country's national bird, or eager to get outside during the winter months then check out these top places to view Bald Eagles throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County.
SYRACUSE, NY

