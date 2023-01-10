A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO