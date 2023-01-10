Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for Old Forge, Western Adirondacks Thursday, January 12, 2023
OLD FORGE/WESTERN ADIRONDACKS: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 A.M. THURSDAY TO 1 A.M. EST FRIDAY. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Herkimer County...
13 WHAM
Rain Thursday; Snow Friday
Did you miss the 17 minutes of fuzzy sunshine today? Don't expect anymore until the weekend due to another system bringing clouds and rain Thursday. WATCH my video below for the timing of Thursday's rain. The center of this low pressure will go directly over Western New York. This allows...
DEC Forest Rangers – Week In Review
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.
A snowy Friday could lead to a slippery commute
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a primarily calm and cloudy week, the next weather system that will move in heading into the weekend will bring rain, breezy conditions and snow to all of Western New York. A low pressure system currently developing over the Rockies will being to move across...
These New York State Mountains Offer Snow Tubing, Tickets On Sale Now
Our New York Winter has been on the mild side so far but not so mild that we don't have snow. If the kids are on break, and even if they aren't, hit the slopes in the most unique way possible. New York State has so much to offer all...
Timing Shifts For Major Storm Packed With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Sleet, Snow
The projected timing for a significant storm bringing a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, sleet, and snow has changed. The system is now expected to arrive in this region earlier than had been earlier predicted, on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, before continuing through the afternoon and intensify…
Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle
Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
Using previous La Niña years to compare what the rest of this winter could look like for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With over 100 inches of snow falling this winter mainly from two historic storms, many Western New Yorkers are wondering what the rest of this, so far, relentless winter could look like. When it comes to seasonal forecasting, one primary climate driver is the El Niño...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Two NY Hunters Shoot Deer with an Illegal Pistol Out Their Car Window
There's a reason why laws are in place, and these two hunters refused to follow any of them. Now they pay the price. Two DEC Environmental Conservation Officers were recently sent to Orange County after receiving an unusual report. The caller claimed they saw two men shoot a deer out of their truck.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Most of New York state is in a snow drought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
More than 3,000 people in New York are seriously injured in car accidents every single year. Now, in New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go, so you don't go over the speed limit. They are putting the feature in thousands of more cars in 2023.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
New York State Parks announces $1.7 million project to restore portion of Erie Canal
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Thursday, January 12 that construction began on a $1.7 million project to restore a portion of the original Erie Canal. The project will stabilize the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Montgomery County. The […]
visitsyracuse.com
Where to Find the Bald Eagles in Syracuse, NY
An exciting time of year is upon us in Onondaga County and Central New York. The Bald Eagles are back and flocking to Onondaga Lake before migrating to warmer climates. Whether you’re an avid birder, interested in seeing the country's national bird, or eager to get outside during the winter months then check out these top places to view Bald Eagles throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County.
All Aboard! A BOGO Deal From Amtrak For Trips in New York State
One of the best ways to travel across New York state or into New York City is by train on Amtrak. I have always found it so relaxing and efficient to travel to Buffalo by train and since there are so many renovations being done to the New York State Thruway rest areas, it's the best way to travel.
