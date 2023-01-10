29425 Pembroke Landing, Millsboro, DE 19966 - Plantation Lakes - This polished 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home could be everything that you are looking for, and more! With plenty of worth-while amenities: Golf/ Golf Shop, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Clubhouse with an amazing restaurant, a Community Center with a large pool and trails for those evening strolls! The inside of the home is in beautiful condition, its primary bedroom is complete with a large ensuite and walk-in closet, with all bedrooms residing on the first floor, and 767 square feet of finished basement; perfect for those family game nights, or even a relaxing get-away for your next stay-cation! Some added bonuses comprise of a large kitchen with space for entertaining and elegant granite countertops, a retractable awning for those hot summer days, an irrigation system, and a fenced-in backyard. This welcoming community could be just what you're searching for, so come on in!

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 17 HOURS AGO