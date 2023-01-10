Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Author Jill Shalvis to discuss new Sunrise Cove book Jan. 17
Bestselling author Jill Shalvis will join the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books for a live, online discussion of her new book “The Backup Plan” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. The latest in Shalvis’s popular Sunset Cove series, “The Backup Plan” follows three people who are brought...
Cape Gazette
Milton Elementary FAME students delight audience with musical numbers
Milton Elementary FAME students delighted teachers and family members with an after-school holiday musical performance in the school auditorium Dec. 14. Students sang and danced their way through musical numbers focused on becoming proper elves by learning to spread joy, celebrate, prepare for snow, and most importantly, have fun. Songs...
Cape Gazette
Mama’s Black sheep to perform in Rehoboth Beach Jan. 13-14
Mama’s Black Sheep will take the stage twice at The Pond in Rehoboth Beach this weekend. Join them from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, or from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14.
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
Cape Gazette
Rebecca Luker Theatrical Partnership applications due Feb. 28
Applications are now being accepted for the Rebecca Luker Theatrical Partnership with Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach. Celebrating the memory of Luker’s life and career, the partnership creates professional leadership opportunities in theater for individuals from underserved communities in order to better represent the diversity of communities. A...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Academy to present ‘God’s Favorite’ Jan. 20-21
The next production from Sussex Academy high school, Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite,” will be presented at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, and 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown. A modern take on the biblical book of Job, “God’s Favorite” tells...
Cape Gazette
Vendor space remains for Merchants' Attic sale Feb. 18
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold one supersized Merchants' Attic sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cape Henlopen High School. Up to 100 vendors will be selling their wares including excess business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles and secondhand household items. Refreshments will also be sold.
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love
Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.
Cape Gazette
Reading the Gazette aboard the Viking Venus with great friends
Lewes residents Mary Jane and Tom Deets, Cathy Stanzione, Anne Donick, Sara Ford, Steve Stanzione, and friends Eileen Kochanasz and Fran Murphy shared a copy of the Cape Gazette while dining at Manfredi's, an Italian specialty restaurant on board the Viking Venus in October. The two-week cruise, Trade Routes of the Middle Ages, made stops in the ports of Amsterdam, Bruges, LeHavre, Portsmouth, Falmouth, Porto, Granada and Murcia and culminated in Barcelona. Each and every stop offered unique and memorable experiences, but what really made this trip so special for these Gazette readers was sharing it firsthand with dear friends! Before embarking in Bergen, Norway, the Stanziones also experienced an amazing four days in Reykavik, Iceland.
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Writing Contest student entries due March 31
In support of its mission to promote and advocate the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Lewes region, the Lewes Historical Society is sponsoring its inaugural Historic Lewes Writing Contest. The essay theme is Historic Lewes 1631-1962. Juniors and seniors attending Cape Henlopen High School are eligible to enter.
Cape Gazette
Satisfaction Rolling Stones tribute show set Jan. 15
Milton Theatre will present Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15. The band performs the Stones’ iconic music live with spot-on renditions of classic hits such as "Satisfaction," "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Brown Sugar."
Cape Gazette
Gaia’s Organic Grocery opens on Forgotten Mile
Is there still a natural living and organic food store behind Bin 66 on the Forgotten Mile outside Rehoboth Beach? Yes, but it’s got a new name and new owners. Beginning with the turn of the calendar to 2023, Good Earth Market became Gaia’s Organic Grocery, and is now under the ownership of Kevin and Wendy Morris.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
Cape Gazette
It’s Grilled Cheese Month at SoDel Concepts restaurants
Fans of grilled cheese sandwiches can sink their teeth into ooey-gooey goodness all month long at SoDel Concept’s coastal Delaware restaurants. January is Grilled Cheese Month for the Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality group, and chefs are letting their imaginations run wild with rotating features. “If you love grilled cheese, January...
Cape Gazette
Italian American Heritage Club supports military veterans
Members of the Italian American Heritage Club of Sussex County recently presented supplies and toiletries to staff at Home of the Brave in Milford for military veteran residents, along with a surprise Italian meal of baked ziti and garlic bread. The Home of the Brave mission is to reduce homelessness...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 14-10AM-12PM-29425 PEMBROKE LANDING-MILLSBORO
29425 Pembroke Landing, Millsboro, DE 19966 - Plantation Lakes - This polished 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home could be everything that you are looking for, and more! With plenty of worth-while amenities: Golf/ Golf Shop, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Clubhouse with an amazing restaurant, a Community Center with a large pool and trails for those evening strolls! The inside of the home is in beautiful condition, its primary bedroom is complete with a large ensuite and walk-in closet, with all bedrooms residing on the first floor, and 767 square feet of finished basement; perfect for those family game nights, or even a relaxing get-away for your next stay-cation! Some added bonuses comprise of a large kitchen with space for entertaining and elegant granite countertops, a retractable awning for those hot summer days, an irrigation system, and a fenced-in backyard. This welcoming community could be just what you're searching for, so come on in!
Cape Gazette
Rosemary Brown, cherished family, pets
Rosemary Brown, 83, of Georgetown, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Rosemary was born June 6, 1939. She was raised in Millville, as the daughter of Ruley and Millie Banks. She attended Millville Methodist Church with her family as a child and continued into her adult years.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 1/11/23
Lewes man at The Citadel honored for academic achievement. The Citadel announced Jackson Handlin of Lewes was awarded a gold star in recognition of academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Those who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel dean's list.
Cape Gazette
Crushers taking over Port 251 space in Rehoboth Beach
Crabs, crushes and ice cream are summer staples in the Cape Region, and Rehoboth Beach’s newest restaurant venture will be featuring all three beginning this spring. Local restaurateur Bryan Derrickson recently announced he would be opening Crushers in the restaurant space on Rehoboth Avenue that has been Port 251 for the past few summers. In addition to Crushers, Derrickson announced Cup’r Cone would be opening an ice cream stand in the small building on the opposite side of the parking lot.
