Adams County, PA

local21news.com

Mom and child found safe after being at risk of harm in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Bell and Watson have both been found and are safe, according to PSP. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities are searching for an Allegheny County woman and her child who police believe is somewhere in Adams County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Nivek...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash closes roadway in Providence Township

According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Stabbed man runs into Turkey Hill to alert clerk in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Turkey Hill clerk says a man ran into the store bleeding at around 4 a.m., saying that he had been stabbed. According to emergency dispatch, the victim had ran into the Turkey Hill on 520 Hershey Ave. in Lancaster City. At this time,...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police

A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Dies In Airborne Crash Into Utility Pole, Tree, Pennsylvania State Police Say

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a three-vehicle airborne crash in Williamstown on Thursday, January 12, 2023, Pennsylvania state police in Lykens announced that evening. Kenneth Long, 74, of Williamstown, was taking a left turn in his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado onto Railroad Street when the unnamed Tower City teen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt entered the intersection and struck Long in the "11 o'clock position," in the southbound lane of State Route 209 just after 7:30 a.m., according to the release.
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
iheart.com

Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.

>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Evacuation after gas leak at Lancaster County church

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene investigating a gas leak that happened at the Grace Community Church. Members of the church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Rd. were there preparing for their 9:15 a.m. Sunday service when they smelled an odor of gas throughout the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man and juvenile arrested after alleged robbery in Lancaster's Penn Square

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say one man and a juvenile were arrested after an alleged robbery in Penn Square. According to police, it happened around 9:00 PM on January 11. Authorities say the victim had been walking with two other people when they were robbed of their personal belongings.
LANCASTER, PA
wfmd.com

Pedestrian Struck In Frederick City

Victim was taken to a trauma center. Frederick, Md (KM) One man was seriously hurt Friday morning after being hit by a motor vehicle. Frederick Police say just after 5:45 AM, officers responded to the on-ramp from US 40 to southbound US 15 for a pedestrian struck. EMS also arrived at the scene and found the man conscious but suffering from significant injuries. He was transported to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.
FREDERICK, MD

