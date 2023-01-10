Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Mom and child found safe after being at risk of harm in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Bell and Watson have both been found and are safe, according to PSP. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities are searching for an Allegheny County woman and her child who police believe is somewhere in Adams County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Nivek...
WGAL
Crash closes roadway in Providence Township
According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
local21news.com
61-year-old killed in two car crash on highway in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — State Police are looking into a two car crash that killed one man in Antrim Township. According to PSP, the collision happened on the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway on Friday at 4:19 p.m. as the man was heading north on the highway.
WGAL
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
local21news.com
One injured after pickup slams into horse and buggy in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that lead to one injured after a pickup collided with a horse and buggy. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday at May Post Office Rd. and Haiti Rd. Eden Twp. When...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
WGAL
Mechanicsburg woman killed in crash in Tuscarora Tunnel on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WILLOW HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed on Wednesday in a crash in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. Pennsylvania State Police released a statement about the fatal crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, identified only as a...
local21news.com
Suspect in 2021 Carlisle barbershop homicide arrested in Florida, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man who was elevated to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list in June 2022 was arrested early Friday morning in Broward County, Florida, after he fled the scene of a bar fight and was stopped by local police. Michael Anthony...
local21news.com
Stabbed man runs into Turkey Hill to alert clerk in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Turkey Hill clerk says a man ran into the store bleeding at around 4 a.m., saying that he had been stabbed. According to emergency dispatch, the victim had ran into the Turkey Hill on 520 Hershey Ave. in Lancaster City. At this time,...
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police
A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
Teen Dies In Airborne Crash Into Utility Pole, Tree, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a three-vehicle airborne crash in Williamstown on Thursday, January 12, 2023, Pennsylvania state police in Lykens announced that evening. Kenneth Long, 74, of Williamstown, was taking a left turn in his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado onto Railroad Street when the unnamed Tower City teen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt entered the intersection and struck Long in the "11 o'clock position," in the southbound lane of State Route 209 just after 7:30 a.m., according to the release.
iheart.com
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
local21news.com
Man bribes minor to lick them inappropriately in Lancaster Co., police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say allegedly touched a child after bribing them with access to a computer game. According to Manheim Township Police, the child's parents' were first tipped off about the situation after overhearing them talking to another person. After...
local21news.com
Evacuation after gas leak at Lancaster County church
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene investigating a gas leak that happened at the Grace Community Church. Members of the church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Rd. were there preparing for their 9:15 a.m. Sunday service when they smelled an odor of gas throughout the building.
abc27.com
Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
Police Search Berks Landfill For Missing Mom Jennifer Brown, Report Says
Montgomery County authorities searching for missing mom Jennifer Brown were spotted at a Berks County dump looking for clues on Thursday, Jan. 12, 6abc reports. Unidentified sources told the outlet that investigators were at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Birdsboro, though it's not clear exactly what they were searching for, the report says.
local21news.com
Man and juvenile arrested after alleged robbery in Lancaster's Penn Square
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say one man and a juvenile were arrested after an alleged robbery in Penn Square. According to police, it happened around 9:00 PM on January 11. Authorities say the victim had been walking with two other people when they were robbed of their personal belongings.
wfmd.com
Pedestrian Struck In Frederick City
Victim was taken to a trauma center. Frederick, Md (KM) One man was seriously hurt Friday morning after being hit by a motor vehicle. Frederick Police say just after 5:45 AM, officers responded to the on-ramp from US 40 to southbound US 15 for a pedestrian struck. EMS also arrived at the scene and found the man conscious but suffering from significant injuries. He was transported to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Montgomery County
A two-vehicle collision in the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Montgomery County left one person dead early Sunday morning.
