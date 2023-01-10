ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Our Type Of Hype: Jacob Latimore, Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson & More Kick It At ‘House Party’ Screening Event In Atlanta

By Alex Ford
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdjCn_0k9kOWDd00

Our kind of hype!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuFZ9_0k9kOWDd00

Source: Carol Rose/WireImage

The House Party screening event in Atlanta was bustling with Black excellence, drippy fashions, and cool somebodies including Rotimi, Reginae Carter , Toya Johnson , DC Young Fly , Lauren Speed-Hamilton , Jacquees , and many more who shined on the busy carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Posf7_0k9kOWDd00

Source: Carol Rose/WireImage

House Party stars Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole were all smiles as they introduced the cameo-filled Comedy to a packed audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tco9K_0k9kOWDd00

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Serial entrepreneur/mommy blogger Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly turned heads with their steadily growing family that now includes Prince’Nehemiah who made his first public appearance at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzyCd_0k9kOWDd00

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Peep all of the selects below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDoC8_0k9kOWDd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxhBH_0k9kOWDd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEJPw_0k9kOWDd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLM8J_0k9kOWDd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kV700_0k9kOWDd00

In the modern reimagining of the 1990 classic, house cleaners and BFFs Damon ( Tosin Cole ) and Kevin ( Jacob Latimore ) are struggling to keep things together. Out of money, down on their luck, and facing eviction, the pair needs a major win to make their problems go away.

Luckily for them, they’re assigned to clean the massive mansion of LeBron James while he’s overseas and decide to throw a giant party in a quest for immortality and some cash.

As the party spirals out of control and one of LeBron’s championship rings goes missing, they’re launched into a wild night that they will never forget.

Directed by Calmatic (with a screenplay by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover ), the raucous reboot also stars DC Young Fly, Karen Obilom , Andrew Santino , Melvin Gregg , Allen Maldonado , and Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi .

“The majority of this film’s impression will be made thanks to the writers, Steven Glover and Swank (Jamal Olori),” said Calmatic in an interview with BET .

When I first read the script, I was in, and as a big fan of Atlanta already.. House Party gave me those vibes instantly. It felt as if this film would be what if Atlanta were to be made into a movie.

In House Party , we can explore all of these possibilities and tell crazy jokes for damn near two hours [laughs]. It is one of those films where there will be so many things in it, but all of it is to be unexpected.

I’ll tell you right now, on the day House Party comes out, there are going to be eight different trending topics based on the crazy s**t going on. There will still be a few Easter eggs that fans of the original will be able to notice but it’s not going to be like Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell playing somebody’s parents. It’s not going to be like that.”

Check out the trailer below:

House Party opens in theaters January 13, 2023.

