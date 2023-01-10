Read full article on original website
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
German regulator identifies 5,000 km to aid green power switch
FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Germany's federal network agency on Monday said it had identified 5,000 kilometres (3,107 miles) of its network for upgrades, which will be central to plans to accelerate the shift to a greener economy.
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
NASDAQ
Sustainable Packaging: Consumers and Big Oil Walk Into a Bar
Excess waste, limited recycling, little to no reuse — the general public is well aware of the problems associated with plastic packaging. Environmentally conscious consumers have observed an abundance of plastic waste from the streets of urban areas to the countryside to the oceans, realize it’s a fossil-fuel product, and turn to consumer goods companies as the culprit. These companies then adopt zero waste and “sustainable packaging” programs, and point the finger at the global packaging companies down the supply chain.
Happi
Saloncentric Canada Acquires All Assets of Alternative Beauty Service
SalonCentric Canada, a subsidiary of L'Oréal Canada, has acquired all assets of Alternative Beauty Services Ltd. in Canada. Alternative Beauty Services LTD is a full-service, privately-owned distributor currently headquartered in Ontario. The acquisition of these assets will expand L'Oréal's professional salon distribution operation, SalonCentric, into the Ontario province of...
Happi
Croda Hosts Formulation Academies at North American Headquarters
Croda’s Princeton, NJ site recently hosted 70 beauty brands and contract manufacturers across three successful “Create with Croda” formulation academies for skin care, sun care, and hair care. The events allowed experts to share their knowledge with customers to further engage and strengthen the relationship between Croda and the companies they serve, according to Croda.
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
boatingindustry.com
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
Make-A-Wish America Welcomes Karen S. Wells as Chief Strategy and Diversity Officer
As one of her first directives after being named president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America in September 2022, Leslie Motter created the chief strategy and diversity officer position focused on integrating the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts into the organizational strategy. Some of the key responsibilities include...
Will Gonzalez Promoted To Oversee Newly Integrated Data & Research Team Across NBCUniversal
Will Gonzalez has been promoted to EVP & Chief Data Officer at NBCUniversal, where his role will expand to now oversee the research and decision sciences teams across television and streaming. The move comes during a period of streamlining for the Comcast-owned media giant, which is looking for significant cost savings as linear viewing continues to shift to streaming. In a memo sent to staff Wednesday, NBCUniversal television and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus explained that the company will be merging research teams — which include applied analytics, data engineering, and data science — across Peacock as well as the entertainment networks, NBC Sports,...
ffnews.com
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
pv-magazine-usa.com
KORE Power’s Mark 1 battery receives UL 9540A fire certification
KORE Power’s Mark 1 lithium-ion battery module earned a remarkable fire testing result from Underwriters Laboratories (UL) – 0” clearance from combustibles. The fire test result under UL 9540A ensures that additional lithium-ion batteries supplied by the company can be used in EV charging infrastructure and energy storage applications.
AXA XL welcomes new Hull and Inland Marine hires in the Americas
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL welcomed three new colleagues to its. as Associate Underwriter, Inland Marine. said, "We're excited to attract top marine underwriting talent like Jonathan and Carol. It's equally as exciting to see growth opportunities in the marine market gain the attention of AXA XL's deep bench of underwriting talent like Cyrus, who is joining us from our Environmental insurance business."
rvbusiness.com
Plans Well Underway for RVIA Leadership Conference in March
In a conference call with trade media Wednesday (Jan. 11), organizers said the conference will feature impactful networking, leadership development and motivational speakers. The conference is designed to help nurture talent, provide a space to develop a deeper understanding of critical industry issues, and connect with the next generation of leaders in the RV industry.
TravelPulse
Lucie Guillemette To Retire From Air Canada After Stellar Career
Air Canada has announced that Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will retire at the end of April after a distinguished career touching five decades at Canada's flag carrier. "Starting with her first job as a call centre agent, Lucie has at every stage of her remarkable,...
TechCrunch
Company created by Citrix-Tibco merger confirms it has laid off 15% of staff
Although the company would not share just how many people were involved, it appears to be in the thousands. Cloud Software Group was formed last year after PE firms Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital (an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management) took Citrix private in a $16.5 billion deal, the third biggest enterprise M&A deal of last year. At the time, the firms indicated they would be combining Citrix with Tibco, another enterprise firm that Vista had purchased previously.
Virgin Mobile customers to begin moving to O2 plans
Virgin Mobile customers are to begin switching to O2 plans in the coming months as part of the next phase of the integration of the two firms after their merger in 2021.Virgin Media O2 said the move will occur seamlessly and over the air for the vast majority of customers, with no need to replace sim cards or change any billing information.The company said no customers will see the cost of their plan rise as a result of the switch, and that millions will receive unlimited texts and voice calls, as well as an increase in their data allowance.The migration...
gamblingnews.com
Super Group Inc. Authorizes $25M Share Buyback Program
At the start of the year, the holding company for leading online sports betting and gaming announced it would extend its global foothold in the US by acquiring Digital Gaming Corporation. Now, the parent company of Spin and Betway has announced that its board of directors has given the green light for the launch of a share repurchase program.
Entrust names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005271/en/ Harini Gokul, CCO at Entrust (Photo: Business Wire)
