Virgin Mobile customers are to begin switching to O2 plans in the coming months as part of the next phase of the integration of the two firms after their merger in 2021.Virgin Media O2 said the move will occur seamlessly and over the air for the vast majority of customers, with no need to replace sim cards or change any billing information.The company said no customers will see the cost of their plan rise as a result of the switch, and that millions will receive unlimited texts and voice calls, as well as an increase in their data allowance.The migration...

1 DAY AGO